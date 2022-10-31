U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,874.03
    -27.03 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,734.31
    -127.49 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,964.50
    -137.95 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.81
    -9.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.30
    -0.60 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.10
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9895
    -0.0071 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    +0.0420 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1499
    -0.0116 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7130
    +1.2930 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,341.78
    -383.21 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.12
    -5.09 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.17
    +59.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

PetWellClinic Finalizes 5-Unit Deal for South Florida Franchise Expansion

·3 min read

Emerging Pet-Wellness Concept Deepens Ties to the Community with Newest Clinic Additions in Fort Meyers

FT. MEYERS, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic, one of America's fastest-growing pet-wellness franchise brands, is preparing to expand its South Florida presence, specifically in Ft. Meyers, with the signing of their newest 5-unit franchise agreement. A deal that comes at the hands of Edward Pike, a veteran franchisee from the retail space intent on staking a claim with the emerging concept for the benefit of his home and neighboring communities.

PetWellClinic Logo (PRNewsfoto/PetWell Franchisor, LLC.)
PetWellClinic Logo (PRNewsfoto/PetWell Franchisor, LLC.)

After years spent living in the UK, operating as a franchisee with CeX – a second-hand goods chain specializing in technology, computing, video games, DVDs, and more – Edward made the decision to exit the business and returned home to the United States to help raise his family. Vowing that one day, once his kids were old enough, he'd return to the franchise industry again. A day that finally arrived right as the pandemic was beginning to take hold of the global economy back in 2020.

"The retail market was getting tougher and tougher to compete in, especially with the likes of Amazon and other such brands dicing up the sector. Which is why I chose to change course from that background this time around," said Pike. "PetWellClinic offered not only the chance to impart a positive impact on families in my neck of the woods, but to lead a lucrative endeavor that requires minimal overhead."

As the 5 clinics begin opening over the course of the next 5-6 years, Pike is confident the need for the brands unique customer experience will only continue to grow as the pet-wellness market become plagued with increasing wait times, rising costs, and rampant inaccessibility. For many consumers, pets are like family, and forgoing necessary health treatments for them simply isn't an option. They've just been waiting for a company that'll put their pets first as well.

The clinics will provide convenient preventative care for pets including general check-ups, vaccinations and treatment of minor ailments and chronic conditions in a walk-in environment. PetWellClinic's unique clinic model offers an affordable, easily accessible healthcare experience for pets and pet owners versus traditional veterinary clinics or pet hospitals.

Each PetWellClinic location also utilizes a proprietary veterinary software program designed by Dr. Meisler for seamless clinic processes and to maximize efficiency throughout the day. The locations are designed for complete transparency and openness, so clients can see everything that is happening, from the front of the clinic to the back.

For more information about PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit www.petwellfranchise.com or contact Joe Sexton at joseph@oakscale.com. PetWellClinic has partnered with Oakscale, to lead franchise development efforts for the brand. For more information about Oakscale, please visit www.oakscale.com.

ABOUT PETWELLCLINIC

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and currently has over 100 units in development.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petwellclinic-finalizes-5-unit-deal-for-south-florida-franchise-expansion-301663102.html

SOURCE PetWellClinic

Recommended Stories

  • Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts

    Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo's $27M Fundraise Falls Through; Shares Plunge

    Argo Blockchain's plan to raise $27 million from a strategic investor has fallen through, the company said.

  • Global Payments beats revenue expectations while profit matches, stock drops

    Shares of Global Payments Inc. were fell 4.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the payment technology company reported third-quarter revenue that rose above expectations while profit matched, and affirmed its full-year outlook. Net income was $290.5 million, or $1.05 a share, after $296.7 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Net income fell while earnings per share rose because shares outstanding dropped to 275.4 million from 292.5 million. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted

  • Bethesda's Lockheed Martin invests $100M in Florida satellite company Terran Orbital

    Bethesda defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) is investing $100 million in a Florida satellite company that holds contracts with NASA and the Department of Defense. Terran Orbital Corp. (NYSE: LLAP) said Monday it is taking the investment from Lockheed in exchange for convertible notes and warrants. The two companies are also entering into an agreement where Terran Orbital said it can pursue “a wider variety of opportunities” with Lockheed.

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued at around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

  • Wall Street is being nicer on earnings as vaccine makers, fintech reports near

    With a downcast earnings season passing the halfway mark, results from pharma and fintech companies will dominate the week ahead.

  • South Korea’s Wemade to remedy WEMIX token after ‘investment warning’ by crypto exchanges

    South Korea-based blockchain game developer Wemade is working on a fix for WEMIX after four major crypto exchanges in the country added the cryptocurrency to an “investment warning” list for inaccurately reporting circulation numbers.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Worries Over Slowing Public Cloud Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Roth vs. SEP vs. Traditional IRA: What's the Difference?

    Learn what distinguishes Roth, traditional, and SEP IRAs from one another and which of these retirement accounts might be the best for you.

  • Emerson receive $9.5 billion upfront for sale of stake in climate technologies business; beats Q4 profit expectations

    Shares of Emerson Electric Co. gained 0.7% in premarket trading, after automation technology and software company confirmed Monday an agreement to sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to Blackstone Inc. in a deal that values the business at $14.0 billion. The deal was originally reported by The Wall Street Journal. Under terms of the deal, Emerson will receive upfront cash proceeds of $9.5 billion. At the close of the deal, which is expected to occur in the first half of 20

  • Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV strategy

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to report a small quarterly profit increase on Tuesday, with soaring costs of parts and materials nearly offsetting the benefits from the plunging Japanese yen and a rebound in production. A gradual improvement in the auto chip shortage situation should help raise output in the second half of the current fiscal year, but investors' focus will shift to demand outlook, other potential disruptions in the supply chain and its electric vehicle strategy when Toyota reports earnings. "The point to look out for is why there has been such a gap in the supply chain process," said Kohei Takahashi, an analyst at UBS Securities Japan, noting improvement in chip supplies.

  • Brazilian Assets Slump as Traders Wait for Lula’s Cabinet Picks

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets fell Monday as investors awaited more details on Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s plans for Latin America’s largest economy after he won the presidential runoff election.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchStocks Trim October Jump as Fed, Earnings in Focus: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out

  • Dow trims record October surge as traders eye looming Fed meeting

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Friday's session up 14.4% in October, in line for its best month since January 1976, and its best October ever.

  • Fresenius cuts profit guidance again on slower recovery, rising costs

    German healthcare group Fresenius has cut its 2022 guidance for the second time on persistent cost inflation and staff shortages with its new CEO pledging a review of all its diversified businesses. The company's shares gained 4% on Monday after months of losses on hopes that a new leadership team will right the ship. In a statement on Sunday, the drugmaker and healthcare services company said its adjusted net income would likely fall 10% this year, excluding foreign exchange effects, having previously indicated a decline in a "single-digit percentage range" at worst.

  • China central bank reaffirms it will step up support for real economy

    China's central bank will step up credit support for the real economy while keeping the yuan basically steady, Governor Yi Gang said in comments published on Sunday, reaffirming the bank's existing policy objectives. "We will keep liquidity reasonably ample, increase credit support to the real economy," Yi was quoted by a central bank statement as saying during a parliament session on Friday. "Going forward, China has the conditions to maintain a normal monetary policy as long as possible and maintain the stability of the currency's value."

  • Egypt’s Pound Takes Yet Another Hit in Shift to Flexibility

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsEgypt’s pound extended its losses to depreciate as far as 24 to the US dollar for the first time, as speculation whirled over where the

  • Is There Going To Be A Housing Market Crash In 2023?

    If you’re waiting for a housing market crash, or a correction in prices that will make your dream home more affordable, the data shows you’re not alone. Single-family home sales in September fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.22 million — pacing 0.9% slower than the 4.26 million sold in August. Another staggering stat, single-family home sales last month are down a whopping 23% from September 2021, data issued by the National Association of Realtors shows. Read also: Will Homeownersh

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Ransomware hackers hit Australian defence communications platform

    Hackers have targeted a communications platform used by Australian military personnel and defence staff with a ransomware attack, authorities said on Monday, as the country battles a recent spike in cyberattacks across businesses. The ForceNet service, one of the external providers that the defence department contracts to run one of its websites, has come under attack but so far no data have been compromised, Assistant Minister For Defence Matt Thistlethwaite said. "I want to stress that this isn't an attack or a breach on defence (technology) systems and entities," Thistlethwaite told ABC Radio.

  • Stellantis Jeep joint venture in China to file for bankruptcy

    The move comes after Stellantis' surprise decision in July to end the venture with GAC, only months after saying it would raise its stake to 75% from 50%. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares at the time blamed the growing "political influence" in doing business with partners in China, while GAC said it was "deeply shocked" by Stellantis' decision.