Peugeot Invest to update valuation of its stake in Signa end 2023

The sign of Signa Holding is placed on one of their offices in Vienna

PARIS (Reuters) - Peugeot Invest, one of the main shareholders of carmaker Stellantis, said on Thursday it will update at the end of the year the valuation of its stake in Signa, the property and retail giant that declared insolvency on Wednesday.

In a statement, the investment company said it had previously revised down it valuation of stake, putting it at 132 million euros for its share in Signa Prime Selection and at 51 million for its share in Signa Development Selection in its mid-year results.

