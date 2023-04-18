PEXA Group Limited's (ASX:PXA) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

PEXA Group Limited's (ASX:PXA) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the Real Estate industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios below 3.9x and even P/S below 1.2x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How PEXA Group Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, PEXA Group has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/S ratio from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like PEXA Group's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 3.2% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 77% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 9.8% each year as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 12% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that PEXA Group's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Despite analysts forecasting some poorer-than-industry revenue growth figures for PEXA Group, this doesn't appear to be impacting the P/S in the slightest. When we see a weak revenue outlook, we suspect the share price faces a much greater risk of declining, bringing back down the P/S figures. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

