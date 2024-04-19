Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.11

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.'s (TSE:PEY) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.11 per share on 15th of May. This means the annual payment is 8.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Peyto Exploration & Development's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. At the time of the last dividend payment, Peyto Exploration & Development was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 110% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 23.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 64% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.96 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$1.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.2% per annum over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Peyto Exploration & Development's Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Peyto Exploration & Development has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

We should note that Peyto Exploration & Development has issued stock equal to 11% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Peyto Exploration & Development's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Strong earnings growth means Peyto Exploration & Development has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Peyto Exploration & Development that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

