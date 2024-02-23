Do Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology's (ETR:PFV) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology's EPS has grown 28% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. On the revenue front, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 14% to €986m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. For companies with market capitalisations between €924m and €3.0b, like Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology, the median CEO pay is around €1.4m.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology offered total compensation worth €937k to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology's strong EPS growth. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. We think that based on its merits alone, this stock is worth watching into the future. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology that you should be aware of.

