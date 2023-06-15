pferdewetten.de AG's (ETR:EMH) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

When close to half the companies in the Hospitality industry in Germany have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.8x, you may consider pferdewetten.de AG (ETR:EMH) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 3.2x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does pferdewetten.de's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, pferdewetten.de has been relatively sluggish. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to undergo a reversal of fortunes, which has elevated the P/S ratio. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For pferdewetten.de?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like pferdewetten.de's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 14% last year. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 14% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 36% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 359% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that pferdewetten.de's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've concluded that pferdewetten.de currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its forecast growth is lower than the wider industry. The weakness in the company's revenue estimate doesn't bode well for the elevated P/S, which could take a fall if the revenue sentiment doesn't improve. At these price levels, investors should remain cautious, particularly if things don't improve.

