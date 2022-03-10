U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

PFG Helps Credit Unions Accelerate RIA and Advisory Services

·2 min read

TruWest and Oregon Community Credit Unions exceed national benchmarks

PHOENIX, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Financial Group (PFG) is helping credit unions exceed industry benchmarks in advisory revenue growth, advisory AUM growth, and percentage of advisory assets based on the annual 2020 Kehrer Bielan Credit Union Investment Services Study. PFG CEO, Mike Prior, attributes member-centric credit union executives, high-quality financial advisors, and PFG's direct relationships with Charles Schwab and Fidelity to their success.

TruWest CEO, Alan Althouse, Oregon Community Credit Union President & CEO, Ron Neumann, and Priority Financial Group CEO, Mike Prior, share success stories of accelerating RIA and advisory services.

"PFG helps us deliver the highest quality of advice and service to our members by attracting skilled financial advisors who appreciate access to the Schwab and Fidelity platforms," said Alan Althouse, CEO of $1.5B Arizona-based TruWest Credit Union. Achieving a record year with PFG in 2021, TruWest increased its revenue by 27%, with advisory representing 80% of that. In addition, it secured a 3.2 deposits-to-AUM.

"By partnering with PFG and moving to the Schwab platform we've been able to seamlessly align the values of our investment services division with the values of the Credit Union, which was very important to us," said Ron Neumann, President & CEO of $2.8B Oregon Community Credit Union. "Our leadership team decided to move from a traditional brokerage model to a fiduciary-driven one in 2020 and exceeded goals through the transition and pandemic, thanks to the hard work of the team in partnership with PFG," said Neumann.

The PFG team has been helping credit unions engage with more members by offering lower-than-industry pricing ($0 trading costs and $0 IRA fees).

"Helping credit unions build their RIA advisory business has been a passion for over 20 years. We've always believed credit union members deserve higher quality advice at lower costs. It's fun for us to help credit union executives lower costs, upgrade advisory services, and maintain their legacy brokerage business," said Prior.

About Priority Financial Group

Priority Financial Group (PFG) is a registered investment advisory firm offering comprehensive wealth management, advisory, compliance, sales, and technology services. Securities offered through Securities America Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the PFG team has been helping financial institutions deliver high-quality advisory and fiduciary services for over 20 years. For more information, visit www.pfgteam.com or find PFG on LinkedIn.

Jackie Walther
Senior Communications Coordinator
Priority Financial Group
602-200-5147
waltherj@pfgteam.com

Priority Financial Group
800-405-8850
www.pfgteam.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pfg-helps-credit-unions-accelerate-ria-and-advisory-services-301498444.html

SOURCE Priority Financial Group

