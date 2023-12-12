Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,634.00
    +8.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,537.00
    +99.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,287.75
    +50.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.30
    +7.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.55
    -0.77 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    2,007.90
    +14.20 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.30 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0812
    +0.0045 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.57
    -0.06 (-0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2590
    +0.0035 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1470
    -0.9890 (-0.68%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,778.54
    -403.41 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    861.91
    -52.89 (-5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.53
    +28.64 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,843.70
    +51.90 (+0.16%)
     

Pfizer gets OK for $43-billion Seagen deal after donating cancer drug rights

1
Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Pfizer news conference in Puurs

(Reuters) - Pfizer said on Tuesday it has agreed to donate the rights of royalties from sales of cancer drug Bavencio to address concerns from U.S. antitrust regulators related to its $43-billion deal to buy Seagen.

Pfizer said it had now received all regulatory approvals to close the deal on Thursday.

The drugmaker in March agreed to buy Seagen and its targeted cancer therapies as it braces for a steep fall in COVID-related sales and generic competition for some top-selling drugs.

However, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sent a request for more information on the deal to the companies in July.

Washington-based Seagen is a pioneer of antibody-drug conjugates, which work like "guided missiles" designed to destroy cancer while sparing healthy cells.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Advertisement