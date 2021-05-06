Pfizer joins Hope for Dementia to combat social isolation in senior care homes
MONTREAL, May 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Pfizer Canada, Novatek International, Cognistat and Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent, Emmanuella Lambropoulos, have joined forces to achieve Hope for Dementia's mission to end isolation and loneliness in senior care homes.
With their help, Hope for Dementia was able to purchase and donate dozens of tablets this week to several senior care homes to end the communication barrier between seniors and their loved ones that has been exposed during this pandemic. The distribution of these tablets will ensure that senior citizens have the technology they need to stay connected to their loved ones throughout the pandemic and afterward.
At Hope for Dementia we understand that active and continuous social engagement is necessary for the maintenance and the protection of healthy brains. Our senior care homes lacked the technology needed to ensure seniors can stay connected and engaged with their loved ones throughout the pandemic, this donation will help ensure that for some seniors that does not happen again.
Pfizer strives to profoundly impact global health through the discovery, development and delivery of medicines and vaccines. By focusing on the best science and patient experience, Pfizer's leadership and significant investments support faster delivery of breakthrough medicines that can fulfill unmet needs.
Hope for Dementia is a federal non-profit charitable organization dedicated to supporting the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of dementia and other cognitive disorders. Raising funds for research, advocacy and education are key components of our organization's mission.
