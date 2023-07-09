Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.41

The board of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 5th of September, with investors receiving $0.41 per share. This makes the dividend yield 4.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Pfizer's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Pfizer's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 37.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 54%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Pfizer Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.88 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.4% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Pfizer has grown earnings per share at 7.1% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Pfizer Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Pfizer might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Pfizer that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

