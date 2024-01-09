Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.42

Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.42 on 1st of March. This makes the dividend yield 5.7%, which is above the industry average.

Pfizer's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Pfizer was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 116% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 74%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Pfizer Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.96 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.68. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.8% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Pfizer's earnings per share has shrunk at 14% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Pfizer's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Pfizer's payments are rock solid. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Pfizer that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

