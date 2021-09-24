Pfizer in talks over full license for COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc is in discussions with Singapore's Health Sciences Authority regarding obtaining a full license application for its COVID-19 vaccine, the company said in response to a query from Reuters.

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has interim authorisation under the pandemic special access route in Singapore. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the vaccine last month.

