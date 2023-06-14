Pfizer Warns of Potential Pediatric Antibiotic Shortage Amid Surge in Syphilis Infections

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) cautions about potential supply shortages for pediatric Bicillin L-A, an antibiotic for syphilis treatment, by the end of June.

The company has prioritized the production of adult versions due to a surge in syphilis infections in that population.

Citing Pfizer's email, Reuters noted that the pediatric formulations of the antibiotic are not widely used.

Pfizer's penicillin products have been experiencing shortages since April.

In addition, Bicillin C-R, another penicillin product used for upper respiratory tract infections, is expected to face supply depletion in the third quarter.

This warning from Pfizer comes amidst an ongoing shortage of the widely used antibiotic amoxicillin since October.

The U.K. Health Security Agency data released last week shows that diagnoses of gonorrhea and syphilis have surged in the last year.

Shockingly, gonorrhea rates are the highest since records began in 1918.

Gonorrhea diagnoses increased to 82,592 in 2022, up 50.3% compared to 2021 (54,961) and 16.1% compared to 2019.

Infectious syphilis diagnoses increased to 8,692 in 2022, up 15.2% compared to 2021 (7,543) and 8.1% compared to 2019 – this is the largest annual number since 1948.

In 2022, there were over 400 diagnoses of sexually transmitted infections made each day among young people.

The FDA is actively seeking new suppliers to address the shortages of methotrexate, a widely used cancer drug in short supply since March.

Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.07% at $40.25 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

