U.S. markets close in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,319.73
    -43.76 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,510.90
    -283.76 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,303.64
    -234.31 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,995.69
    -36.72 (-1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.42
    +6.75 (+6.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.00
    +34.10 (+1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    +0.63 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0933
    -0.0138 (-1.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    -0.1120 (-6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3239
    -0.0107 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8010
    -0.6600 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,225.75
    -2,166.01 (-5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    899.72
    -27.97 (-3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pfizer's South Africa vaccine partnership won't impact global vaccination goals

Anjalee Khemlani
·Senior Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BNTX
  • PFE

Pfizer's (PFE) commitment to producing vaccine doses for Africa in 2022 won't come to fruition until the second half of the year, returning to the original timeline outlined in the announcement last year.

CEO Albert Bourla told Yahoo Finance the technical transfer has already occurred.

The site, the Biovac Institute of South Africa, entered into a collaboration to produce the Pfizer/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine exclusively for the African Union in July 2021.

At the time, the plant was expected to be incorporated into the vaccine supply chain by the end of 2021, and begin manufacturing finished doses, with drug substance obtained from Europe, in 2022.

In December, a Pfizer executive said the process will begin "early next year," indicating an expedited timeline.

But a Pfizer spokesperson recently confirmed the timeline remains the later half of 2022.

A healthcare worker administers the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to Simphiwe, 13, amidst the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 04, 2021. Picture taken December 04, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A healthcare worker administers the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to Simphiwe, 13, amidst the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 04, 2021. Picture taken December 04, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

In the meantime, Pfizer's doses have been purchased by the U.S. government and donated to lower income countries, including those in Africa. But the cold chain demand of mRNA vaccines, along with other hurdles on the ground, have resulted in some countries declining additional doses.

"Clearly the situation is less intense right now because, unlike what there used to be, there were not that many quantities available in the beginning of the year last year. Now there are. And we are in the situation that the infrastructure is the bottleneck now. They can't administer those doses in Africa and in other places, and actually, we have more (doses) available than they can absorb right now," Bourla said.

Wealthier countries have been able to achieve higher rates of vaccinations, but African and other lower-income countries have only achieved 10% vaccination. The struggle continues as the World Health Organization has set a 70% global vaccination rate in order to help improve the public health crisis.

"The issues that they have and they're facing are issues of infrastructure, vaccination centers, health care practitioners to do the vaccinations, cold chain sometimes, roads to transfer to transport for vaccines," Bourla said.

The struggle to vaccinate some parts of the world are a result of several factors that occurred over the past year, including supply chain hurdles and nationalism. The stark divide between wealthier and poorer nations has spurred criticism of the former, as well as the pharmaceutical companies supplying the majority of the world's vaccines.

Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine and co-creator of a free COVID-19 vaccine that is being produced in India, recently told Yahoo Finance it's possible the world could have been in a different place if more equitable vaccination strategies had been followed.

"We have to break out of this one-dimensional [idea] that only the multi-nationals can do this because, one, it's not true, and two, it produced truly gross vaccine disparities and inequalities over the last two years," Hotez said.

While non-mRNA vaccine options have become available in some parts of the world, the production levels have not reached the necessary scale to meet the WHO's 70% vaccination goal.

It's why the WHO announced a new attempt to finance vaccines and other needs for lower income countries Wednesday, with a fairer distribution of funding support among countries.

"Supporting the rollout of tools to fight COVID-19 globally will help to curb virus transmission, break the cycle of variants, relieve overburdened health workers and systems, and save lives. With every month of delay, the global economy stands to lose almost four times the investment the ACT-Accelerator needs," the WHO said in a statement.

With the current timeline for Pfizer's Biovac Institute, the company is unlikely to contribute to the 70% vaccination goal for mid-2022. The plant is only set to begin production in the second half of 2022, with no estimates provided on when first doses will ship.

Follow Anjalee on Twitter @AnjKhem

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • EU clears Moderna shot for young kids, Pfizer boosters

    The European Medicines Agency said it has authorized Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children aged six to 11, in addition to recommending booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine for those aged 12 and over

  • Rutherford Co. bus driver nominated to Tenn. School Bus Driver Hall of Fame for 50 years of service

    In Rutherford County, a school bus driver is marking 50 years on the job with a nomination to the Tennessee School Bus Driver Hall of Fame.

  • Apple Wants Workers Back in the Office. Will It Be Successful This Time?

    Apple has attempted to bring corporate employees back into its offices several times over the last year.

  • Bird flu discovered in Iowa backyard poultry flock

    Bird flu was detected this week in a noncommercial backyard poultry flock in western Iowa, the state Department of Agriculture announced in a news release Wednesday.Why it matters: If the disease becomes widespread, it could cause a spike in prices at the grocery store.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA 2015 outbreak of the highly contagious virus devastated poultry and egg farmers in Iowa and 14 other states. About 50 million bi

  • Why are COVID vaccination rates still low in some countries?

    Why are COVID-19 vaccination rates still low in some countries? Limited supplies remain a problem, but experts say other challenges now include unpredictable deliveries, weak health care systems and vaccine hesitancy. Most countries with low vaccination rates are in Africa.

  • COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

    The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • EU COVID vaccinations fall as pandemic worries ebb, Ukraine grabs spotlight

    COVID-19 vaccinations in the European Union fell last week to their lowest level in more than a year, EU data show, as fears about the pandemic ebbed, governments relaxed restrictions and public attention shifted to the crisis in Ukraine. In the week to Feb. 27, vaccinations sank to less than 4 million, the lowest since January 2021, data from the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) show. The fall has accelerated since mid-February with vaccinations declining by an average of 30% a week, their fastest drop excluding holidays.

  • A majority of kids in the US have had COVID, CDC says. What does this mean?

    An estimated 140 million people have had the virus nationwide, data shows.

  • Bondholders Say Russia’s Yandex Has Paid Coupon on Dollar Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian telecommunications company has paid a coupon due Thursday on dollar bonds, in a relief to investors who fretted over whether Russian companies will continue servicing their foreign-currency bonds.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Ukrainians in U.S. to Receive Protected StatusRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In

  • India’s UPL Draws Takeover Interest From Global Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian agrochemical producer UPL Ltd. is attracting takeover interest from global competitors, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityUPL has been speaking with adviser

  • Burlington Stores shares slammed premarket after earnings miss caused by a decline in traffic to its stores

    Burlington Stores Inc. shares slid 11.6% premarket Thursday, after the off-price retailer posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings as it saw a slowdown in traffic to its stores. The Burlington, NJ.-based company posted net income of $121.6 million, or $1.80 a share, for the quarter, down from $155.9 million, or $2.33 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.53, well below the $3.21 FactSet consensus. Revenue edged up to $2.619 billion from $2.283 bil

  • C3.ai increases full-year revenue outlook, stock rises

    Shares of C3.ai Inc. were gaining in Thursday trading after the maker of artificial-intelligence software reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings results, while raising its outlook for the full fiscal year.

  • Volatus Aerospace Makes Strategic Investment in Delta Drone to Solidify Global Drone Presence

    (TSXV:VOL) (OTCQB:VLTTF) - Volatus Aerospace announced the signing of a definitive agreement on March 3rd, 2022, to make a strategic investment in Delta Drone SA, a company based in Lyon, France, l...

  • SoftBank Shuffles Latin American Fund Team to Report to Misra

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. has given responsibility for its Latin American funds to Rajeev Misra, who as CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisers, oversees its behemoth Vision Fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Se

  • Don’t Be Fooled By Wall Street Sentiment, Clean Energy Is A Buy

    As European economies are looking to reduce dependence on Russian gas, clean energy companies are eyeing a unique opportunity

  • Citi is moving back into U.S. equities because it sees a rebound coming for this beaten-down sector

    The selling may soon be over for global IT stocks, says Citi. That's a good reason to get bullish on U.S. markets.

  • Fed Should Raise Rates Near to 2% This Year, Evans Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said the central bank should increase interest rates to close to its “neutral” setting this year, implying as many as seven quarter-point hikes.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWall Street Is Pouncing on Russia’s Cheap Corporate DebtPutin’s Financial Isolation by

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as oil prices steady, investors monitor Russia-Ukraine

    Stocks erased earlier gains to trade lower on Thursday after rallying a day earlier, while energy prices steadied after soaring to multi-year highs.

  • Biogen Stock Has Fallen 50%. Why It’s Time to Buy.

    RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams upgraded the biotech stock to Outperform from Sector Perform, raising his target for the price.

  • Rivian Steps Back From Price Increases. But Inflation Isn’t Going Away.

    Rivian announced a price increase and its stock tanked. The EV took somewhat of a step back from the move on Thursday.