Pfluger Announces New CEO

Pfluger Architects
·1 min read
Board of Directors
Board of Directors
Board of Directors
Brad and Terry
Brad and Terry
Brad and Terry

Austin, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfluger Architects is pleased to announce that Terry Hoyle, AIA, has been elected to serve as CEO beginning January 1, 2022. Terry is currently the Managing Principal of Pfluger’s Dallas-Fort Worth office and has 31 years of experience leading the design of some of the State’s most progressive and award-winning educational facilities.

Brad Pfluger has served as CEO of Pfluger since 2000 and will be retiring after 35 years in educational design. He will, however, continue to work in the firm for a time.

“It’s been an honor to work with such thoughtful and talented people throughout my career,” said Brad. “The creative process is always exciting and being part of providing the students of Texas opportunities to learn in meaningful spaces has been a privilege.”

Pfluger Architects was founded in 1972 by Brad’s father, Jim Pfluger, FAIA. From a single office in Austin, the firm has grown to offices in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

_______

ABOUT PFLUGER Founded in Austin, Texas in 1972, Pfluger Architects plans and designs educational facilities that engage and inspire. With offices in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Pfluger has completed more than 450 projects totaling more than $1 billion in the last five years alone. Pfluger is committed to the responsible use and management of energy and natural resources by recommending locally sourced products and efficient building systems that meet client needs and budgets.

Attachments

CONTACT: Heather Blazi Pfluger Architects (210) 227-2724 Heather.blazi@pflugerarchitects.com


