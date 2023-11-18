Pfluger, Hyde-Smith File SCOTUS brief in challenge to chemical abortions

Nov. 17—WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas-11) and U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) led the filing of an amicus brief in support of the U.S. Supreme Court considering initial "approval irregularities" by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in its 2000 approval of chemical abortion drugs.

Ninety-two members of the House of Representatives and U.S. Senators signed the amicus brief, which was authored by Americans United for Life (AUL), in support of the Conditional Cross Petition filed by Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine. The cross petition asks the Supreme Court to consider the FDA's 2000 drug approval should the court decide to hear challenges to a Fifth Circuit Court stay of the FDA's 2016 and 2021 actions to broaden access to chemical abortion drugs.

"As pro-life elected representatives, Amici are committed to protecting women and girls from the harms of the abortion industry. By approving and then deregulating chemical abortion drugs, the FDA failed to follow Congress' statutorily prescribed drug approval process and subverted Congress' critical public policy interests in upholding patient welfare," the brief stated.

"Amici support the Fifth Circuit's reinstatement of common-sense patient safeguards, which include in-person dispensing of mifepristone as well as an in-person follow-up examination to ensure a woman has not suffered complications or retained fetal tissue. Accordingly, Amici support Cross-Petitioners' opposition to the FDA and Danco's petitions for a writ of certiorari, which have asked this Court to reconsider patient safeguards that protect women and girls seeking chemical abortion drugs," the brief continued.

The lawmakers' brief makes these arguments:

— The FDA exceeded its Subpart H authority by approving mifepristone.

— The FDA misclassified pregnancy as a "life-threatening illness."

— Chemical abortions do not provide a "meaningful therapeutic benefit" over surgical abortions.

— The FDA's approval of mifepristone subverted patient health and safety safeguards within federal laws.

— The FDA's failure to adhere to the FDCA's drug approval process has created grave health and safety risks to women and girls.

— The FDA endangers pregnant adolescents seeking chemical abortion drugs by subverting the pediatric study requirement.

In addition to Hyde-Smith, chair of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus, the amicus brief was signed by U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and John Barrasso, M.D. (R-Wyo.).

In addition to Pfluger, the brief was also signed by U.S. Representatives Robert Aderholt (Ala.-04). Mark Alford (Mo.-04), Rick Allen (Ga.-12), Jodey Arrington (Texas-19), Brian Babin (Texas-36), Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Jim Baird (R-Ind.), Troy Balderson (Ohio-12), Jim Banks (Ind.-03), Aaron Bean (Fla.-04), Cliff Bentz (Ore.-02), Andy Biggs (Ariz.-05), Gus Bilirakis (Fla.-12), Lauren Boebert (Colo.-03), Mike Bost (Ill.-12), Josh Brecheen (Okla.-02), Ken Buck (Colo.-04), Tim Burchett (Tenn.-02), Michael Burgess, M.D. (Texas-26), Eric Burlison (Mo.-07), Kat Cammack (Fla.-03), Jerry Carl (Ala.-01), Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (Ga.-01), Ben Cline (Va.-06), Michael Cloud (Texas-27), Andrew Clyde (Ga.-09), Mike Collins (Ga.-10), Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), Warren Davidson (Ohio-08), Jeff Duncan (S.C.-03), Neal Dunn, M.D. (R-Fla.), Jake Ellzey (Texas-06), Ron Estes (Kan.-04), Mike Ezell (Miss.-04), Scott Fitzgerald (Wis.-05), Virginia Foxx (N.C.-05), Russ Fulcher (Idaho-01), Bob Good (Va.-05), Lance Gooden (R-Texas), Paul Gosar (Ariz.-09), Garrett Graves (La.-08), Mark Green (Tenn.-07), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.-14), Michael Guest (Miss.-03), Harriet Hageman (Wyo.), Andy Harris, M.D. (Md.-01), Diana Harshbarger (Tenn.-01), Kevin Hern (Okla.-01), Clay Higgins (La.-03), Ashley Hinson (Iowa-02), Erin Houchin (Ind.-02), Richard Hudson (N.C.-09), Bill Johnson (Ohio-06), Jim Jordan (Ohio-04), Mike Kelly (Pa.-16), Trent Kelly (Miss.-01), Doug Lamborn (Colo.-05), Jake LaTurner (Kan.-02), Debbie Lesko (Ariz.-08), Barry Loudermilk (Ga.-11), Lisa McClain (Mich.-09), Dr. Rich McCormick (Ga.-06), Carol Miller (W. Va.-01), Mary Miller (Ill.-15), John Moolenar (Mich.-02), Alex X. Mooney (W. Va.-02), Barry Moore (Ala.-02), Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas), Ralph Norman (S.C.-05), Andy Ogles (Tenn.-05), Gary Palmer (Ala.-06), Bill Posey (Fla.08), Mike Rogers (Ala.-03), John Rose (Tenn.-06), David Rouzer (N.C.-07), John Rutherford (R-Fla.), Austin Scott (R-Ga.), Keith Self (Texas-03), Pete Sessions (Texas-17), Adrian Smith (Neb.-03), Christopher H. Smith (N.J.-04), Claudia Tenney (N.Y.-24), Glenn Thompson (Pa.-15), William Timmons, IV (S.C.-04), Beth Van Duyne (Texas-24), Tim Walberg (Mich.-05), Randy Weber (Texas-14), Daniel Webster (Fla.-11), Brad R. Wenstrup, D.P.M. (Ohio-02), Roger Williams (Texas-25), Joe Wilson (S.C.-02), and Rudy Yakym (Ind.-02).

Organizations supporting the amicus brief include Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, March for Life, Students for Life of America, National Right to Life, Live Action, and Catholic Vote.