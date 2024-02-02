Pfluger introduces the Unlocking Domestic LNG Potential Act

Feb. 1—WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11) introduced H.R.7176, the Unlocking Domestic LNG Potential Act, which depoliticizes the export of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) by eliminating the requirement for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to authorize its export and instead giving the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) sole authority over the approval process.

"Once again President Biden is playing politics with the Permian Basin," Pfluger said in a news release. "Instead of unleashing American energy production, which provides our allies abroad with a secure, affordable energy source, the President is cow-towing to the climate mob and restricting future energy exports. My legislation takes the politics out of production by removing the export authorization requirement from the Department of Energy and streamlining the permitting process. Energy security is national security."

Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers said, "President Biden's American LNG export ban jeopardizes our economy, American jobs, and the energy security of our allies. Rep. Pfluger's legislation, the Unlocking Our Domestic LNG Potential Act, would immediately end the Biden administration's indefinite 'pause' on LNG exports. House Republicans will continue to lead on solutions that reverse the damage of Biden's radical rush to green agenda and unleash American energy dominance."

The legislation was originally introduced by former Representative Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) and was included in both H.R.1, the Low Energy Costs Act, and H.R. 2811, the Limit, Save, Grow Act. Both of those bills passed the House of Representatives and have since stalled in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) has introduced companion legislation in the Senate.