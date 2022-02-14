U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,401.67
    -16.97 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,566.17
    -171.89 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,790.92
    -0.24 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.79
    -9.36 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.78
    +1.68 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.10
    +31.00 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.50 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3526
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5390
    +0.1290 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,640.65
    +270.35 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.91
    +5.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

PFM Capital Inc. and Roynat Equity Partners Invest In Saskatchewan Beauty Brand Surface Hair Health Art

·3 min read

REGINA, SK, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - GHC Systems Inc. ("Surface Hair") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with PFM Capital Inc. ("PFM"), on behalf of the Apex III Investment Fund Limited Partnership ("APEX III") and SaskWorks Venture Fund Inc. ("SaskWorks"), alongside Roynat Equity Partners ("Roynat"), to support the execution of growth opportunities and continued expansion.

Surface Hair Logo (CNW Group/PFM Capital Inc.)
Surface Hair Logo (CNW Group/PFM Capital Inc.)

Founded in 2008, Surface Hair develops and sells a complete portfolio of high-performance hair care products for salons and stylists. Surface Hair carries over 200 products, comprised of shampoo and conditioner, styling products, oil treatment and colouring products. This new partnership will allow Surface Hair to continue to grow brand awareness, and actively pursue growth opportunities.

"We are excited to partner with PFM and Roynat in the growth of Surface! Our partnership provides for the highest level of continued product innovation and support for salons." said Wayne Grund, Founder & CEO of Surface.

"PFM is proud to partner with Wayne Grund and the Surface team as they continue to execute on their growth strategy," said Jardin Schnurr, Director of Investments at PFM Capital Inc. "PFM, Roynat, and Surface share similar values and a continued focus on delivering product innovation and support to salons and customers."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Surface Hair team as we support the ongoing growth of this tremendous brand," said Matt Flynn, Managing Director at Roynat Equity Partners.

EY Corporate Finance Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Surface Hair in the transaction.

About Surface Hair
Surface was established in 2008 and is headquartered in Saskatchewan, Canada. Inspired by salon owner and international hair stylist Wayne Grund. Surface was founded on the principle of respecting personal health and the Earth. Surface Hair offers a culture of education, guest service and technical expertise. Surface is committed to giving back to the environment, providing natural, organic ingredients for their products and packaging as well as giving back to the community. The Surface culture is committed to growth while encouraging personal health, respecting the Earth, and helping others. For more information, please visit www.surfacehair.com

About PFM Capital Inc.
PFM Capital Inc. is Saskatchewan's largest private equity investment firm with over $750 million in assets under management across several funds. Based in Regina, Saskatchewan, PFM's niche focus allows investors to benefit from the Prairies' economic strengths by taking advantage of the firm's established local contact network and long-term track record. PFM is employee-owned and has been managing private equity and venture capital funds since 1993. For more information, please visit pfm.ca.

About Roynat Equity Partners
Roynat Equity Partners facilitates growth and creates wealth in established mid-market private companies by providing patient capital, advice and contact networks to Canadian entrepreneurs. With offices across Canada, Roynat Equity Partners is dedicated to helping mid-market companies grow and achieve their business goals. Roynat Equity Partners is a division of Roynat Capital Inc. which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Scotiabank. For more information, please visit www.roynat.com.

SOURCE PFM Capital Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/14/c0180.html

