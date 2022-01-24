U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,410.13
    +12.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.50
    +99.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.13
    +86.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.51
    +45.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.99
    -1.15 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.80
    +12.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.26 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3492
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9920
    +0.3370 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,935.48
    +1,629.71 (+4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.04
    +29.44 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

PFSweb Promotes Zach Thomann to Chief Operating Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PFSweb, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PFSW

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS (NASDAQ:PFSW), a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider, announced the promotion of Zach Thomann to PFSweb Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Since starting with PFS in 2003, Zach has served in numerous leadership roles, most recently as President of PFS and PFSweb Executive Vice President. In his new role as PFSweb COO, Zach will be responsible for the global management and strategy of all core PFS business activities, including order fulfillment and distribution operations, order management technology, client financial services, PFS omnichannel product development, contact center operations, as well as the consolidation of key corporate support services into the core PFS business.

PFSweb CEO Mike Willoughby commented, “Zach’s service as PFS President has been the primary driving force behind our two consecutive years of record order fulfillment. During that time, we added two new fulfillment centers in the U.S. and moved facilities in Belgium and Canada to expand our global operational footprint. Our clients brought unique challenges and requirements in 2021 as they sought new strategies to improve and expand their eCommerce operations, and that provided the opportunity for us to expand and operate multi-node fulfillment strategies for several clients.”

Willoughby concluded, “I’m thrilled that we are entering 2022 with high client satisfaction, reflecting our continued strong operational performance, including during this recent holiday period. Zach’s leadership through the LiveArea divestiture and transition services agreement with Merkle has also been instrumental in enhancing the strength and stability of the core business. I’m encouraged to have Zach as a critical partner as we work together to lead our company into the next chapter of our corporate journey.”

Zach will continue reporting to CEO Mike Willoughby as PFSweb Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and President of PFS.

About PFS

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

Investor Relations:
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
PFSW@gatewayir.com


Recommended Stories

  • IBM Sales Surge. The Company’s Turnaround May Be Taking Hold.

    The tech giant reported strong fourth-quarter results, including its best quarterly sales growth in more than a decade.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed 6.6%

    Once again, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is leading tech stocks lower as its shares had slumped 6.6% by 10:25 a.m. ET today. The most obvious answer is that investors are favoring "cheap" semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over "expensive" semiconductor stock Nvidia today, especially because Intel had some good news to report last week. On Friday, Intel announced that it has chosen to locate two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, picking the city from a field of 40 locations that had competed for the investment.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having yet another bad day on Monday, with all three major market indexes well in the red, and the S&P 500 down by nearly 2% at 11 a.m. ET. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) leader Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was down by 11%, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had fallen by nearly 14%, and banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had plunged by 12% for the day. The recent market decline has hit speculative growth companies especially hard, as investors have general fears about inflation and rising rates as we go forward in 2022.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Why Boeing Stock Slumped Today

    Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fell by nearly 6% in early trading on Monday. First, there's the broad market decline and the perception that Boeing is one of the companies particularly exposed to the risks that the market is concerned about right now. Meanwhile, China still hasn't fully approved the 737 MAX to return to service.

  • Here's Why We Think Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Is Well Worth Watching

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Why Ford Stock Is Sliding Lower Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) opened lower on Monday amid a broad market sell-off driven largely by concerns about rising interest rates. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 4.7% from Friday's closing price. Ford's was one of many stocks that took hard hits in early trading on Monday.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nikola Stocks Crashed Today

    This morning, shares of Tesla, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and zero-emission semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are all experiencing much steeper drops than the technology-filled Nasdaq Composite index. As of 11:12 a.m. ET, Tesla stock was down 6.6%, having recovered from a previous 10% drop. Rivian shares were near the day's low of 10.1%, and Nikola was down 7%.

  • Why Shares of Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were all sliding today as investors continue to dump technology stocks in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout 2022. Today's drop comes as tech stocks have been tumbling since the beginning of this year as investors have processed information about rising bond yields as well. Amazon was down by 2.2%, Apple had dropped 2.7%, and Meta Platforms tumbled 2.8% as of 11:37 a.m. ET.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

    Ocugen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OCGN ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With the economy still working to recover from its pandemic-driven slump, the thought of a market crash may not seem as likely. It also means that certain market sectors are going to take a hit, even if the full market doesn't actually crash. If we do see a market crash, here are three names that should be on the shopping list in the aftermath.

  • Stock market rout 'an opportunity to buy' for long-term investors: strategist

    Sylvia Jablonski, CIO and Co-founder of Defiance ETFs, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss opportunities for investors to buy stocks on the dip, how the market is pricing in interest rate hikes, the Fed, cryptocurrency, and the NFT market ahead of web3.

  • Kohl’s stock soars on reports that Sycamore is exploring takeover

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how Kohl's stock is responding to reports that private equity firm Sycamore is exploring a takeover of the retailer.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • S&P 500 is close to a correction. Here’s the number it needs to avoid

    Stock benchmarks on Monday head significantly lower, as investors brace for a Federal Reserve gathering early this week that could set the tone for the rest of 2022. Here's the point at which the S&P 500 enters correction.

  • Steel Dynamics Earnings On Tap As Steel Stocks Try To Forge Rebound

    Steel Dynamics kicks off a big week of steel stock earnings with Nucor and U.S. Steel to follow. Can STLD, NUE and X rebound?