PFSweb Provides Business and Strategy Update

Reports Q2 2021 financials; Remains focused on filing Q3 2021 financials with the SEC as expeditiously as possible



Reports strong full year 2021 core PFS business revenue growth and operational business performance and provides 2022 outlook based on strong bookings, organic growth and robust sales pipeline

Provides update on ongoing strategic review process

Working with G2 Capital Advisors to optimize business structure and operation

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS (NASDAQ: PFSW) (the “Company"), a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider, today reported Q2 2021 results and provided a business and strategy update on the following:

The ongoing process to file the Company’s delayed third quarter results, as well as additional detail on the steps PFSweb and its advisors are taking to complete these efforts;

The continued strong revenue growth and operational performance of the core PFS business; and,

The Company’s ongoing strategic alternatives and value maximization process and its near-term capital allocation and restructuring priorities.



Update on Delayed Financial Statements

The Company and its advisors, which include leading internationally recognized accounting and tax firms, have been working diligently to bring its financial reporting up to date. The delay in the filing of the Company’s financials for the period ending September 30, 2021, is a direct result of the complex tax implications and labor-intensive closing process associated with the sale of the LiveArea global business to Merkle for approximately $250 million in gross proceeds, which was completed on August 25, 2021, and the required financial reporting and accounting segmentation of previously commingled business entities. The delay is not related to any historical issues with PFSweb’s accounting practices or fundamental business.

Ultimately, the timeline anticipated by the Company and its advisors did not sufficiently contemplate certain complexities, including the varying tax treatments resulting from the multi-national nature of the LiveArea business given its operations in four countries (Bulgaria, India, U.K., and U.S.) and the U.S. GAAP classification of the LiveArea financial results as discontinued operations as of Q2 2021.

Mike Willoughby, PFSweb Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our team and our advisors have been working around the clock to address these issues and are glad to have the Q2 reporting behind us. While the delays have been unfortunate – especially coming off the excellent value we were able to generate through the LiveArea transaction – they have not impacted the continued positive momentum in our PFS business or our commitment to maximizing value for all shareholders through our strategic alternatives process.”

As previously communicated, due to the filing delays, the Company has received notices from Nasdaq regarding noncompliance with its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") periodic filing requirements for continued listing. PFSweb expects to receive a delisting notification on or around February 8, 2022. PFSweb does not anticipate this notice will result in an immediate impact on the trading status or listing of the Company’s shares. The Company has been proactively communicating with Nasdaq throughout the process and will diligently follow the Nasdaq appeal process and take all necessary steps to remain listed while continuing to work towards filing the delayed financial statements. The Company will continue to make all the appropriate disclosures of additional such notices and any future developments.

The Company expects to provide updates on the filing of its Q3 2021 financials as the situation warrants.

Key Financial, Business and Operational Updates

Zach Thomann, PFSweb Chief Operating Officer, commented: “We delivered strong performance in Q2 2021. We always knew that Q2 2020 was going to be challenging to measure up to given the historic tailwinds we experienced with heightened COVID-19-driven ecommerce demand and a wave of client store closures. That Q2 2020 period was an unprecedented quarter for our PFS business, as we saw a 30% increase in service fee revenue compared to Q2 of 2019, which occurred prior to industry-wide wage inflation. While PFS service fee revenue was lower than Q2 2020, it represented a nearly 12% compound annual growth rate as compared to the more normalized period of Q2 2019. We continued to execute the PFS business at a high level throughout 2021 and have driven annualized PFS service fee equivalent revenue ("SFE revenue"), a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below, growth of approximately 6% for the year.”

Q2 2021 Highlights

Q2 results and comparisons reflect the classification of LiveArea as a discontinued operation.

Total service fee revenue was $43.0 million compared to $44.9 million during the same period in 2020.

PFS SFE revenue was $39.9 million compared to $41.7 million during the same period in 2020.

Service fee gross margin, excluding certain LiveArea-related activity, was 25.9% compared to 29.6%.

Net loss from continuing operations was $4.5 million or $0.21 per share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per share.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) was $(1.7) million compared to $4.5 million.

PFS Operations Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) was $3.6 million compared to $6.8 million.

Thomann added: “I’m excited by the outlook for the PFS business. We recently announced that we hit record annual fulfillment volumes for the second year in a row, and we are continuing to build off this momentum with high customer satisfaction, a healthy book of clients and a robust sales pipeline. Our priorities for the business remain centered on making meaningful improvements to capacity and performance, which includes the successful execution and continued roll-out of a multi-node fulfillment strategy. We believe that remaining laser-focused on our strategy will best position us to expand our footprint and set us up for accelerated growth in 2022 and beyond.”

Additional Full Year 2021 Business and Operational Guidance

In 2021, the Company experienced its second straight year of record-breaking order volumes, totaling over 29 million orders fulfilled – including setting a new single-day record on Cyber Monday 2021.

2021 PFS SFE revenue is expected to increase 6% to approximately $187 million.

The Company anticipates a two-year annual PFS SFE revenue compounded growth rate of approximately 15% as compared to 2019.

PFS signed 15 new bookings worth $27.1 million in estimated annual contract value (“ACV”) in 2021.

Estimated PFS pro forma standalone AEBITDA percentage of service fee revenue is expected to be within prior guidance of 8-10%.

At the end of 2021, with the benefit from the net proceeds generated from the LiveArea sale combined with operational cash balances in the business resulted in approximately $152 million of total cash and less than $1 million of debt.

2022 Outlook

The Company is targeting 2022 PFS annual SFE revenue growth to continue to be in the range of 5% to 10%. Through a combination of expected continued overall organic growth from existing clients, strong bookings and a robust sales pipeline, the Company is optimistic that it can achieve SFE revenue growth at the upper end of this targeted range.

The Company is targeting 2022 Estimated PFS pro forma standalone AEBITDA percentage of service fee revenue to be within the range of 8 to 10%.

Strategic Alternatives Process and Near-Term Capital Allocation and Restructuring Priorities

PFSweb continues to work with its financial advisor, Raymond James, on a review of a full range of strategic alternatives for its PFS business.

Monica Luechtefeld, Chair of PFSweb’s Board of Directors, stated: “Our Board remains focused on expeditiously and efficiently maximizing value for shareholders while achieving the best outcome for clients. We are confident that the strong performance of the PFS business throughout 2021 makes it a very attractive platform and that we will have many compelling options as we consider the most advantageous ways to both create additional value and return the significant amount of capital we currently hold to our shareholders.”

PFSweb has also been making progress towards optimizing its business structure following the LiveArea divestiture, including the consolidation of its business functions and facilities into a rationalized operation and structure designed to meet the needs of the PFS business and align with the strategic alternatives process. The Company has previously engaged and been working with G2 Capital Advisors to advise the management team and Board throughout this process.

The Company has not established a timeline for completion of this strategic review process, and it does not intend to comment further regarding the review process unless or until a specific transaction is approved by its Board of Directors, the review process is concluded, or it has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations, earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and service fee equivalent revenue.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations represents net income (loss) from continuing operations calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP as adjusted for the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs).

EBITDA from continuing operations represents earnings (or losses) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations further eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, as well as restructuring, and other costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs).

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations, EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and service fee equivalent revenue are used by management, analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. The calculation of non-GAAP net income (loss) eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, restructuring and other costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs), and EBITDA from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations further eliminate the effect of financing, remaining income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending, which items may vary from different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Service fee equivalent revenue allows client contracts with similar operational support models but different financial models to be combined as if all contracts were being operated on a service fee revenue basis.

The Company has presented non-GAAP financial measures for the PFS Operations business including total Direct contribution, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and service fee equivalent revenue which include adjustments for certain LiveArea related revenue activity and unallocated corporate costs. Such measures are reconciled below.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by focusing on certain operational metrics and excluding certain expenses in order to present its core operating performance and results. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release have been reconciled to the GAAP results in the attached tables.

About PFS

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

About G2 Capital Advisors

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. G2 offers integrated, multi-product and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. For more information, please visit www.g2cap.com.

PFSWEB, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share Data) (Unaudited)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,486 $ 10,359 Restricted cash 214 214 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $548 and $611 at June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively 49,117 69,594 Inventories, net of reserves of $107 and $96 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 4,036 3,644 Other receivables 2,530 3,314 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,020 7,524 Current assets of discontinued operations 54,465 13,920 Total current assets 128,868 108,569 Property and equipment: Cost 95,588 97,343 Less: accumulated depreciation (78,415 ) (79,826 ) 17,173 17,517 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 33,945 34,350 Goodwill 22,358 22,358 Other assets 1,557 385 Long-term assets of discontinued operations — 31,717 Total assets $ 203,901 $ 214,896 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 26,982 $ 34,613 Accrued expenses 20,008 26,242 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,391 9,399 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 49,732 3,411 Deferred revenues 3,216 4,595 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 11,049 6,285 Total current liabilities 120,378 84,545 Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, less current portion 151 39,069 Deferred revenue, less current portion 1,374 1,341 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 29,279 30,012 Other liabilities 6,529 5,286 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations — 545 Total liabilities 157,711 160,798 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized; 21,209,300 and 20,408,558 issued

at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; and 21,175,833 and 20,375,091 outstanding

at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 21 20 Additional paid-in capital 170,486 168,244 Accumulated deficit (123,554 ) (113,712 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (638 ) (329 ) Treasury stock at cost, 33,467 shares (125 ) (125 ) Total shareholders’ equity 46,190 54,098 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 203,901 $ 214,896





PFSWEB, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Service fee revenue $ 43,009 $ 44,852 $ 88,529 $ 81,577 Product revenue, net 4,492 5,915 8,800 13,447 Pass-through revenue 13,598 14,524 24,474 29,393 Total revenues 61,099 65,291 121,803 124,417 Costs of Revenues: Cost of service fee revenue 31,863 31,561 65,393 56,833 Cost of product revenue 4,284 5,590 8,370 12,713 Cost of pass-through revenue 13,598 14,524 24,474 29,393 Total costs of revenues 49,745 51,675 98,237 98,939 Gross profit 11,354 13,616 23,566 25,478 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,678 12,514 28,609 25,075 Income (loss) from operations (4,324 ) 1,102 (5,043 ) 403 Interest expense, net 333 374 708 788 Income (loss) before income taxes (4,657 ) 728 (5,751 ) (385 ) Income tax expense (benefit), net (155 ) 332 124 613 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (4,502 ) 396 (5,875 ) (998 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (590 ) (1,088 ) (1,410 ) 233 Income tax expense, net 2,528 161 2,557 186 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (3,118 ) (1,249 ) (3,967 ) 47 Net loss $ (7,620 ) $ (853 ) $ (9,842 ) $ (951 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share $ (0.21 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.05 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share (0.15 ) (0.06 ) (0.19 ) — Basic loss per share $ (0.36 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share $ (0.21 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.05 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share (0.15 ) (0.06 ) (0.19 ) — Diluted loss per share $ (0.36 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 21,166 19,800 21,221 19,739 Diluted 21,166 20,527 21,221 19,739 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (7,620 ) $ (853 ) $ (9,842 ) $ (951 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 46 (77 ) (309 ) (1,021 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (7,574 ) $ (930 ) $ (10,151 ) $ (1,972 ) EBITDA from continuing operations $ (2,477 ) $ 2,806 $ (1,186 ) $ 4,115 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ (1,660 ) $ 4,494 $ (734 ) $ 5,388





PFSWEB, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Items to GAAP

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (4,502 ) $ 396 $ (5,875 ) $ (998 ) Income tax expense (benefit), net (155 ) 332 124 613 Interest expense, net 333 374 708 788 Depreciation and amortization 1,847 1,704 3,857 3,712 EBITDA from continuing operations (2,477 ) 2,806 (1,186 ) 4,115 Gross margin on LiveArea activity (1) (1,324 ) (1,312 ) (2,592 ) (2,638 ) Stock-based compensation 1,781 2,893 2,398 3,299 Restructuring and other costs 360 107 646 612 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ (1,660 ) $ 4,494 $ (734 ) $ 5,388





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (4,502 ) $ 396 $ (5,875 ) $ (998 ) Stock-based compensation 1,781 2,893 2,398 3,299 Restructuring and other costs 360 107 646 612 Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (2,361 ) $ 3,396 $ (2,831 ) $ 2,913





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues from continuing operations $ 61,099 $ 65,291 $ 121,803 $ 124,417 Pass-through revenue (13,598 ) (14,524 ) (24,474 ) (29,393 ) Cost of product revenue (4,284 ) (5,590 ) (8,370 ) (12,713 ) Service fee revenue related to LiveArea activity (1) (3,283 ) (3,438 ) (6,372 ) (6,732 ) Service fee equivalent revenues from continuing operations $ 39,934 $ 41,739 $ 82,587 $ 75,579

(1) In completing the discontinued operations presentation, certain LiveArea revenues, costs of revenues and gross margin related to client contracts that were not fully transferred to contracts directly operating under the LiveArea operating entities as of the August 2021 transaction date were maintained by PFSweb as part of the continuing operations presentation. As of the LiveArea transaction date, future activities of certain contracts where we have subcontracted services to LiveArea are expected to be recorded as pass-through revenue and pass-through costs, for as long as such contracts continue to be maintained directly through PFSweb.





PFSWEB, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP OPERATING INFORMATION

(In Thousands)

The following tables represents the financial information for PFS Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 excluding certain unallocated corporate costs and certain non-continuing revenues and expenses.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, PFS Operations (Non-GAAP) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Service fee revenue $ 43,009 $ 44,852 $ 88,529 $ 81,577 Product revenue, net 4,492 5,915 8,800 13,447 Pass-through revenue 13,598 14,524 24,474 29,393 Service fee revenue related to LiveArea activity (1) (3,283 ) (3,438 ) (6,372 ) (6,732 ) Total revenues 57,816 61,853 115,431 117,685 Costs of Revenues: Cost of service fee revenue 31,863 31,561 65,393 56,833 Cost of product revenue 4,284 5,590 8,370 12,713 Cost of pass-through revenue 13,598 14,524 24,474 29,393 Cost of service fee revenue related to LiveArea activity (1) (1,959 ) (2,127 ) (3,780 ) (4,094 ) Total costs of revenues 47,786 49,548 94,457 94,845 Gross profit 10,030 12,305 20,974 22,840 Direct operating expenses (2) 9,080 7,903 16,309 15,348 Direct contribution 950 4,402 4,665 7,492 Depreciation and amortization (3) 1,722 1,421 3,607 3,195 Stock-based compensation (4) 602 871 754 940 Restructuring and other costs (5) 360 97 646 737 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,634 $ 6,791 $ 9,672 $ 12,364 Total Revenues $ 57,816 $ 61,853 $ 115,431 $ 117,685 Pass-through revenue (13,598 ) (14,524 ) (24,474 ) (29,393 ) Cost of product revenue (4,284 ) (5,590 ) (8,370 ) (12,713 ) Service fee equivalent revenue $ 39,934 $ 41,739 $ 82,587 $ 75,579

(1) In completing the discontinued operations presentation, certain LiveArea revenues, costs of revenues and gross profit related to client contracts that were not fully transferred to contracts directly operating under the LiveArea operating entities as of the August 2021 transaction date were maintained by PFSweb as part of the continuing operations presentation. As of the LiveArea transaction date, future activities of certain contracts where we have subcontracted services to LiveArea are expected to be recorded as pass-through revenue and pass-through costs, for as long as such contracts continue to be maintained directly through PFSweb.

(2) Direct operating expenses for PFS Operations exclude unallocated corporate costs included in consolidated selling, general and administrative expense of $6.6 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and $12.3 million and $9.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(3) Depreciation and amortization for PFS Operations exclude depreciation and amortization applicable to unallocated corporate costs included in consolidated selling, general and administrative expense of $0.1 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and $0.3 million and $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(4) Stock based compensation for PFS Operations exclude stock-based compensation applicable to unallocated corporate costs included in consolidated selling, general and administrative expense of $1.2 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and $1.6 million and $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(5) Restructuring and other costs for PFS Operations exclude restructuring and other costs (benefits) applicable to unallocated corporate costs included in consolidated selling, general and administrative expense of $(0.1) million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.



