P&G CEO: Inflation is coming down, and here's how we see it impacting profits

One thing investors haven't seen in a while from consumer products giant P&G: lower commodities costs.

But with oil prices well off highs and supply-chain bottlenecks improved from the pandemic, an improved commodities outlook is what P&G is serving up. The figure: a $400 million tailwind over the next 12-months, the Tide and Pampers maker said in its Friday earnings release.

"The US inflation picture is moderating some," P&G CEO Jon Moeller told Yahoo Finance.

Moeller called out "significant" inflation in Europe, however.

The improved outlook on inflation and continued benefits from higher prices on products such as Tide led P&G to a better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter. Sales and profits grew in all of the company's segments in the quarter.

Importantly, profits grew faster than sales in all segments.

Shares rose nearly 2% in pre-market trading.

Here is how P&G's quarter shook out, as well as its outlook for its new fiscal year.

The earnings rundown

Net Sales: $20.6 billion vs. estimate of $20.06 billion

Organic Sales Growth: 8% vs. 5.97% Beauty Segment Organic Revenue Growth: 11% vs. 6.91% Grooming Segment Organic Revenue Growth: 8% vs. 7.58% Healthcare Segment Organic Revenue Growth: 5% vs. 7.05% Fabric & Home Care Segment Organic Revenue Growth: 8% vs. 6.48% Baby, Feminine & Family Care Segment Organic Revenue Growth: 9% vs. 4.29%

Operating Profits: $4.2 billion vs. estimate of $4.21 billion

Adjusted EPS: $1.37 vs. estimate of $1.32

What else caught our attention: forward guidance

P&G initiated its fiscal year profit outlook in a range of $6.25 to $6.43. Wall Street analysts expected $6.38.

Gross profit margins rose to 48.4% from 44.6% a year ago.

What analysts were saying pre-earnings

"Procter’s gross margins already inflected in the prior quarter, and earnings momentum should continue to accelerate with the confluence of 1) clear deflation in key commodities such as paper pulp and 2) constructive pricing in historically tough categories such as detergents, which provide an extra “flex” at a time when productivity initiatives have also resumed ─ Supply Chain 3.0 targets ~$1.5 billion of savings per year or 180 bps accretive to margins." -Chris McNally, EvercoreISI

