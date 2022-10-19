P&G CEO after earnings beat: 'The consumer is resilient'

P&G CEO Jon Moeller sees robust business conditions despite the ongoing economic slowdown.

"Strong core business. Very strong topline growth, organic sales up 7%, growth in ten out of ten categories in almost every market." Moeller told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "And we're dealing with the significant headwinds from the combination of commodities, foreign exchange, transportation, and warehousing."

Asked about price increases, Moeller said: "The consumer is resilient."

Asked about his view on a potential recession, the CEO said: "Not necessarily. I don't know how to answer that question definitively because... there are lots of variables that go into that. But if we look at consumer sentiment — and one measure of that is trade down to private label brand — we're seeing very little movement."

The comments comes following a better-than-expected quarter for the Tide maker after pushing through price increases on shoppers.

Here is how P&G performed compared to Wall Street estimates for its fiscal quarter:

Net Sales: $20.6 billion billion vs. $20.34 billion

Organic Revenue Growth: +7% vs. +5.1%

Diluted EPS: $1.57 vs. $1.55

Fiscal Year Outlook Organic Revenue Growth: +3% to +5% vs. +5.2% (prior: +3% to +5%) Core EPS Growth: +0% to +4% vs. +5.2% (prior: +0% to +4%)



Shares of P&G rose more than 2% in early trading on Wednesday.

