PG&E's Exoneration From Deadly Fire Seen as Too Little, Too Late

(Bloomberg) -- California has cleared PG&E Corp. of responsibility for one of the deadliest blazes in its history. And that still probably won’t be enough to prevent the state’s largest utility from going bankrupt as it faces billions of dollars in wildfire liabilities.

The state’s finding that PG&E’s equipment isn’t responsible for the Tubbs fire, which tore through wine country in 2017, may slash the company’s estimated $30 billion in liabilities -- but not by enough to offset damages from other fires and mounting lawsuits, analysts said. PG&E itself said it still faces “significant costs,” and it’s continuing to plan for a bankruptcy filing as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Tubbs report sent PG&E’s battered shares soaring 75 percent Thursday, the most on record, as investors sought any indication the company’s dire financial straits may improve. California Governor Gavin Newsom estimated that the finding would reduce the utility’s projected liabilities by as much as $17 billion, an amount he stressed “isn’t insignificant.” But he also said a Chapter 11 filing is up to PG&E, not the state, a sign that he won’t step in even after the government removed a big overhang for the company.

“They dodged a huge bullet, but the company likely still is headed to bankruptcy,” said Kit Konolige, a utility analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. “I think they will decide that it’s basically too little, too late.”

The Tubbs fire was the most destructive in state history until November’s Camp fire, which killed 86 people and is suspected of having been started by PG&E equipment. Even with Thursday’s rally, the company’s shares have plunged more than 70 percent since that blaze began as Wall Street bet that liabilities will push it into insolvency -- a collapse that has already reduced some of its power suppliers’ credit to junk, sent shares of other California utilities falling and put the state’s bonds under scrutiny.

Moody’s Investors Service, which cut PG&E’s rating to junk earlier this month, said Thursday that the Tubbs fire finding doesn’t change its assessment of the company.

“PG&E’s numerous regulatory, legislative and credit challenges are largely unchanged and we still expect them to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the next few days,” Moody’s analyst Jeff Cassella said in a statement.

Without directly addressing whether its bankruptcy plans would go forward, San Francisco-based PG&E said in a statement that “resolving the legal liabilities and financial challenges stemming from the 2017 and 2018 wildfires will be enormously complex and will require us to address multiple stakeholder interests, including thousands of wildfire victims and others who have already made claims and likely thousands of others we expect to make claims.”

Analysts put the reduction in liabilities at lower than Newsom’s estimate. “This has the potential to lower the $30 billion in fire claims down to the low $20 billion range,” said Andy DeVries, an analyst at CreditSights. He described the Tubbs fire finding as “a real game changer” that begs the question of whether the company still need to file for bankruptcy.

The Camp fire, however, “remains a major financial concern,” said Travis Miller, an analyst at Morningstar.

“I don’t think this removes the bankruptcy scenario,” Miller said. “PG&E still faces financial distress simply given that the capital markets are not open for business for them. This is a positive development, but the fact remains that PG&E faces tens of billions in liabilities.”

Other Fires

California investigators have already named PG&E equipment as the ignition source of 17 of the 2017 fires while alleging violations of state law in 11 of those incidents. The blazes include the Redwood, Atlas and Nuns fires, some of the largest and deadliest of the so-called wine country blazes.

PG&E has long held that its equipment might not be responsible for the Tubbs fire, which accounted for about 60 percent of the total structural damage from the 2017 wildfires, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. The report issued Thursday by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection found that it was caused by a private electrical system adjacent to a home.

