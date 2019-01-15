PG&E's Shares Crater With Each Passing Day

(Bloomberg) -- For PG&E Corp. shares, if it’s a day that ends in Y, that almost certainly means it’s a day the stock is falling.

Since Nov. 8, the company has dropped 85 percent, a descent fueled by concerns about its potential $30 billion liability from wildfires in 2018 and 2017. The stock fell as much as 40 percent on Tuesday as a bankruptcy filing looms. The company has posted double-digit intraday declines four days this year -- and there have only been 10 trading days.

The market value, which had reached an all-time high of $35 billion in September 2017, is now almost 1/10 of that amount. At $3.6 billion, it’s become the smallest company (and the year’s worst performer) on the S&P 500 Index.

Furthermore, the shares are trading below where they were 17 years ago, when PG&E last put its utility subsidiary into bankruptcy after the California power crisis and blackouts. The company on Monday gave 15 days’ notice -- following state law -- of its intention to file for bankruptcy.

