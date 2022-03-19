PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at PG&E Corporation's (NYSE:PCG) future prospects. PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. On 31 December 2021, the US$23b market-cap company posted a loss of US$102m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on PG&E's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering PG&E, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$2.2b in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 29% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for PG&E given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with PG&E is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of PG&E to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – PG&E's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is PG&E worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on PG&E's board and the CEO's background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records?

