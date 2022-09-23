U.S. markets closed

PG&E and EQT Set to Join S&P 500; ExlService to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) will replace Citrix Systems Inc. (NASD: CTXS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. Vista Equity Partners is acquiring Citrix Systems in a transaction expected to be completed September 30, pending final conditions.

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) will replace Duke Realty Corp. (NYSE: DRE) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASD: EXLS) will replace EQT in the S&P MidCap 400, and Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) will replace ExlService Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. S&P 500 constituent Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is acquiring Duke Realty in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date, pending final conditions.

  • Leslie's Inc. (NASD: LESL) will replace GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, September 28. Compagnie de Saint-Gobian S.A. is acquiring GCP Applied Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date, pending final conditions.

  • CBTX Inc. (NASD: CBTX) will replace Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASD: ABTX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. CBTX is acquiring Allegiance Bancshares in a transaction expected to be completed October 1, pending final conditions. Post-acquisition, the combined company will change its name and ticker symbol to Stellar Bancorp (NASD: STEL).

  • Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 3 replacing SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 4. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Xperi Holdings Corp. (NASD: XPER) is spinning off Xperi (new) in a transaction expected to be completed October 3, pending final conditions. Post spin-off, parent company Xperi Holdings will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. It will change its name and ticker symbol to Adeia Inc. (NASD: ADEA). SelectQuote is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Sept. 28, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Leslie's

LESL

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

GCP Applied Tech

GCP

Materials

Oct. 3, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

PG&E

PCG

Utilities


S&P 500

Addition

EQT

EQT

Energy


S&P 500

Deletion

Citrix Systems

CTXS

Information Technology


S&P 500

Deletion

Duke Realty

DRE

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

ExlService Holdings

EXLS

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

EQT

EQT

Energy


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Mister Car Wash

MCW

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Xperi (new)

XPER

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

CBTX

CBTX

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

ExlService Holdings

EXLS

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Allegiance Bancshares

ABTX

Financials

Oct. 4, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

SelectQuote

SLQT

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pge-and-eqt-set-to-join-sp-500-exlservice-to-join-sp-midcap-400-others-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301632505.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

