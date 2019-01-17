PG&E Judge Targets Uninsulated Power Conductors as Fire Hazard

(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp.’s uninsulated power conductors were a factor in the 2017 and 2018 wildfires that devastated Northern California, a federal judge found in a tentative ruling Thursday.

The utility giant’s distribution lines are susceptible to trees or limbs falling onto them during high-wind events, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said in a one-page order seeking comment from the company and prosecutors. When the conductors are pushed together, “electrical sparks drop into the vegetation below,’’ posing “an extreme danger of igniting a wildfire,’’ he said.

Alsup called for PG&E and the U.S. Justice Department to comment on his tentative finding by Jan. 23. Alsup is overseeing PG&E’s probation for its criminal conviction for safety violations following a 2010 gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people.

The case is U.S. v. Pacific Gas and Electric Company, 14-cr-00175, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California.

