PG&E Keeps Exclusive Right to Pitch Restructuring Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt California power giant PG&E Corp. fought off a move by bondholders including Pacific Investment Management Co. and Elliott Management Corp. that would’ve allowed creditors to propose ways to restructure the company.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali sided with the company Friday in denying motions from creditor groups, saying that PG&E should retain the exclusive right to come up with a plan to deal with the estimated $30 billion in wildfire liabilities that forced it to file for Chapter 11 in January. The company is crafting a proposal to cover the fire costs, potentially restructure its debt and allow shareholders to retain their stake in the troubled utility.

Ending PG&E’s exclusivity period early wouldn’t be beneficial to the utility’s wildfire victims, Montali said in a memorandum filed with his order.

“Competing plans are tempting, and no doubt produce a feast for lawyers, accountants, investment bankers and others, not to mention the intellectual challenges to the court,” the judge wrote. “But the inescapable fact is that the fire victims and their insurers should not need to wait for conclusion of expensive, lengthy and uncertain disputes that only indirectly concern them.”

The massive bankruptcy case has attracted some of the biggest names in the financial world, and had Montali sided with them, against PG&E, he would have opened the door for groups of investors and creditors to band together in an attempt to pitch vying proposals for the restructuring. One group that includes Pimco and Elliott have come up with a plan to all but wipe out the stake of current shareholders in the utility.

Second Plan

A separate group of insurance claim holders also sought to end the exclusivity period, saying it wanted to pitch a plan that included higher recoveries for their claims. Montali denied that request as well. Representatives for both groups didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

“PG&E has made significant progress in further refining a viable, fair, and comprehensive plan of reorganization that will compensate wildfire victims, protect customer rates, and put PG&E on a path to be the energy company our customers need and deserve,” the utility said in a statement Friday.

PG&E said in court earlier this week that it would file its reorganization plan by Sept. 9 and that it had lined up at least $13 billion in financing commitments.

“The debtors have placed before all a proposal that, if coaxed and guided to maturity should result in a proper outcome for all creditors,” Montali wrote Friday.

Under U.S. bankruptcy law, a company has a limited amount of time to develop a reorganization plan and persuade creditors to vote in favor of it. Initially, no other competing proposals are allowed, so the bondholders needed permission from Montali before they could proceed. It’s unusual for a bankruptcy judge to grant such a request.

Complex Case

“In a complex case, it would be much more the exception than the rule,” Aaron Javian, head of the restructuring practice at Reed Smith LLP, said in an interview before the ruling.

PG&E had argued in a court filing that ending its exclusive control over the reorganization process, before it figures out its wildfire liabilities, would “lead to further distraction, costs and waste” and would jeopardize the company’s chances of exiting bankruptcy by June 2020, a deadline set by the state.

Bondholders, meanwhile, had said their efforts wouldn’t delay the bankruptcy case.

“It is in no stakeholder’s interest to waste critically important time to pursue plan constructs that are not credible or potentially confirmable, especially those that lack funding to address wildfire claims,” the group said in a filing reiterating its push to end PG&E’s exclusive control over its bankruptcy plan.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 29 to address liabilities resulting from a series of devastating fires that tore through Northern California in 2017 and 2018. The effects have been rippling through millions of ratepayers, hundreds of creditors, thousands of workers and the state’s political system.

Earlier this year, Montali gave PG&E until late September to submit a plan to restructure and exit bankruptcy by setting up a trust that would cover tens of billions of dollars in claims by wildfire victims.

