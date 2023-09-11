PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at PG&E (NYSE:PCG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PG&E:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$121b - US$13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, PG&E has an ROCE of 2.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.5%.

In the above chart we have measured PG&E's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PG&E here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PG&E Tell Us?

In terms of PG&E's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.7% from 4.8% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On PG&E's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by PG&E's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 64% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think PG&E has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for PG&E (of which 2 are significant!) that you should know about.

