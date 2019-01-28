PG&E Receives $4 Billion Plan From Investors to Head Off Bankruptcy

(Bloomberg) -- Investors have sent PG&E Corp. a $4 billion plan designed to keep the embattled utility from filing for bankruptcy, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

A consortium including Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp. sent the company a proposal on Monday backed by convertible notes maturing in about five years, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential matters. At least one other group that includes Ken Griffin’s Citadel LLC is pitching a competing financing plan that would keep the company out of bankruptcy, another person with knowledge of the discussions said.

The proposals were spurred by last week’s finding that the California utility wasn’t responsible for the Tubbs Fire, one of the people said. The alternative financing could provide PG&E with time to seek solutions to current and future wildfire claims, such as legislative relief, the person said.

PG&E is preparing to file for bankruptcy in Northern California as soon as Jan. 29 to address billions of dollars in liabilities tied to wildfires, allegedly caused by the utility’s equipment. But financing attached to that plan has run into resistance from some potential lenders, who want a bigger return on $2 billion of bankruptcy loans because of the risks involved, according to people familiar with those talks.

The consortiums are separate from the creditor group said to be organizing for a prolonged bankruptcy proceeding, the person said. That group includes Elliott, Pacific Investment Management Co., Western Asset Management Co., Centerbridge Capital Partners LP, Apollo Global Management LLC and Davidson Kempner Capital Management, according to prior reports.

Representatives for Elliott and Citadel declined to comment. Representatives for PG&E didn’t provide an immediate comment.

--With assistance from Mark Chediak and Jeannine Amodeo.

To contact the reporters on this story: Allison McNeely in New York at amcneely@bloomberg.net;Katherine Doherty in New York at kdoherty23@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nikolaj Gammeltoft at ngammeltoft@bloomberg.net, Rick Green

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.