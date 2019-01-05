PG&E Is Said to Consider a Bankruptcy Filing Within Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is considering filing for bankruptcy protection within weeks as a way of organizing billions of dollars in potential liabilities tied to deadly wildfires that ravaged parts of California in 2017 and 2018, according to people familiar with the situation.

The California utility giant may decide to file by February, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. A bankruptcy filing isn’t certain and is one of a number of steps being considered, they said.

PG&E said in a statement that it’s “working diligently to assess the company’s potential liabilities as a result of the wildfires and the options for addressing those liabilities.” Reuters reported earlier Friday that it was considering bankruptcy. The stock slid as much as 32 percent in after-hours trading.

The San Francisco-based company has lost more than half its market value since the so-called Camp Fire, the deadliest in California history, broke out in early November. It could face billions of dollars in liabilities if its power lines are found to be responsible for that blaze, in addition to ones that devastated Northern California’s wine country in 2017.

PG&E’s woes have underscored how vulnerable utilities are to natural disasters, especially in California, where they can be held liable for damages even if they aren’t found to be negligent. State regulators have already begun a formal process to evaluate whether to break up or take over its Pacific Gas and Electric utility.

Earlier on Friday, PG&E said in a statement that it’s considering changes to both its board and how its businesses are structured. It may weigh the sale of its natural gas business after a bankruptcy filing, the people familiar with the matter said. National Public Radio reported earlier that PG&E was considering getting rid of its gas division.

Legislative Moves

State Senator Jerry Hill, a PG&E critic, said the utility has previously raised the possibility of a bankruptcy filing as leverage when seeking state assistance in paying its wildfire liabilities. The company could be engaged in similar brinkmanship now, he said.

“Last year, they were able to fool the legislature with the narrative of bankruptcy or bailout, and the legislature gave them a bailout,” said Hill, who represents the Bay Area city where a PG&E gas pipeline exploded in 2010, killing eight. “You can’t trust what they say.”

The California legislature last year passed a bill allowing the utility to issue bonds to cover liabilities for the 2017 wine country wildfires. Assemblyman Chris Holden, co-sponsor of that legislation, said in November he is planning a new bill that would extend it to cover the Camp Fire.

PG&E’s bankruptcy consideration is the company’s “way to confront the regulators and the legislature and the whole political structure and say we’ve got to work this out,” said Kit Konolige, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “That’s what they’re definitely trying to do, assuming this is real.”

