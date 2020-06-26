PG&E Raises $5.5 Billion Selling Shares, Equity Units

(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. raised $5.5 billion in a common share and equity unit offering to help finance its exit from the biggest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.

The California power giant sold $4 billion of shares at $9.50 apiece, according to the people, representing a 2.4% discount to Thursday’s close of $9.73. The equity units, which raised about $1.5 billion, have a coupon of 5.50% and a conversion premium of 22.50%, said the people.

PG&E declined to comment. The company launched the offering Monday intending to raise a total of $5.23 billion.

The effort is one the year’s largest stock offerings and part of the company’s plan to raise $9 billion in equity to help pay for claims from wildfires through its Chapter 11 case. PG&E has also raised more than $13 billion in the debt markets to finance its bankruptcy, which began after its equipment sparked deadly blazes in Northern California.

PG&E said it expects to emerge from Chapter 11 on or about July 1. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are underwriting the offering.

PG&E filed for Chapter 11 last year facing $30 billion in liabilities from the fires, some of the worst in California history. They included the Camp Fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise and killed more than 80 people. The company pleaded guilty last week to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter. State regulators fined PG&E $1.9 billion in connection with the blazes.

PG&E is raising money to help cover $25.5 billion in damage claims it resolved in its bankruptcy through settlements with fire victims, insurers and local government agencies.

