PG&E Shares Spike in After Exoneration from California Wildfires

By CCN.com: Over a week ago, PG&E stocks lost most of their value faced with PG&E’s possible $30 billion in liabilities pertaining to wildfires and potential bankruptcy. PG&E’s share price hiked 75% today.

PG&E has been cleared of responsibility for the 2017 Tubbs Fire. The fire destroyed 2,800 homes, a total of 5,643 structures, and killed 22 people.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has said that private electrical equipment is to blame for starting the fire in Sonoma County in October 2017.

Breaking: Tubbs Fire, the most destructive of the 2017 Wine County fires, was ignited by private electrical equipment that malfunctioned, not PG&E, @CAL_FIRE reports. pic.twitter.com/EKmuDXXghr — Kurtis Alexander (@kurtisalexander) January 24, 2019





