Is PGG Wrightson Limited (NZSE:PGW) Potentially Undervalued?

While PGG Wrightson Limited (NZSE:PGW) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NZSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine PGG Wrightson’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is PGG Wrightson Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, PGG Wrightson seems to be fairly priced at around 7.98% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy PGG Wrightson today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth NZ$3.47, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, PGG Wrightson’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from PGG Wrightson?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 0.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for PGG Wrightson, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PGW’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PGW, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PGG Wrightson you should know about.

