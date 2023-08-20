PGG Wrightson (NZSE:PGW) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

PGG Wrightson Limited (NZSE:PGW) has announced that on 3rd of October, it will be paying a dividend ofNZ$0.1176, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. Despite the cut, the dividend yield of 5.5% will still be comparable to other companies in the industry.

PGG Wrightson Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, PGG Wrightson's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 199% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 0.4% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 105% over the next year.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from NZ$0.10 total annually to NZ$0.22. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.2% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. PGG Wrightson has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for PGG Wrightson that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

