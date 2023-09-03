PGG Wrightson (NZSE:PGW) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

PGG Wrightson Limited (NZSE:PGW) has announced that on 3rd of October, it will be paying a dividend ofNZ$0.1176, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. The dividend yield will be in the average range for the industry at 5.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for PGG Wrightson

PGG Wrightson Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, PGG Wrightson's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 199% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 0.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 105%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of NZ$0.10 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of NZ$0.22. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.2% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. PGG Wrightson might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

PGG Wrightson's Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that PGG Wrightson has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for PGG Wrightson that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.