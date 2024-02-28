PGG Wrightson (NZSE:PGW) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in PGG Wrightson's (NZSE:PGW) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on PGG Wrightson is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = NZ$21m ÷ (NZ$642m - NZ$351m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, PGG Wrightson has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured PGG Wrightson's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for PGG Wrightson .

What Can We Tell From PGG Wrightson's ROCE Trend?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at PGG Wrightson. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 87%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. In regards to capital employed, PGG Wrightson appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 30% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Another thing to note, PGG Wrightson has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 55%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

From what we've seen above, PGG Wrightson has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 65% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with PGG Wrightson (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

