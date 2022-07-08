PGS ASA: Audiocast Details for Presentation of Q2 2022 Results

PGS ASA

July 8, 2022 Oslo, Norway: PGS will release its Q2 2022 results on Thursday July 21, 2022 at approximately 07:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).



The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS’ website www.pgs.com.

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the results via an audiocast the same day at 08:00 am CEST.

To join the audiocast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.

Audiocast link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220721_4/

Audiocast social media link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20220721_4

A replay of the audiocast will be made available on PGS’ website shortly after.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates on a worldwide basis. PGS business supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables and carbon storage. The Company’s headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information visit PGS’ website www.pgs.com.

