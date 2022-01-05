U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

PGS ASA: New Share Capital after Conversion of Parts of Convertible Bond

PGS ASA
·1 min read
January 5, 2022; Oslo, Norway, reference is made to PGS ASA (the “Company”) convertible bond loan with ISIN NO0010920697 in the aggregate amount of NOK 116,162,097 issued in Q1 2021. The Company has received conversion notices from convertible bondholders representing NOK 67,101 in this bond issue to convert 67,101 bonds into shares with a conversion price of NOK 3. Pursuant to standard terms set out in the bond terms, the bonds are thus convertible into 22,367 new freely tradable shares in the Company. After the conversion, the remaining principal outstanding under the convertible bond loan amounts to NOK 75,712,893. The share capital increase pertaining to the conversion of convertible bonds has today been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.:Foretaksregisteret). The Company's new share capital is NOK 1,202,070,192 divided into 400,690,064 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 3. The new shares will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and will be tradeable from the time at which they are issued in the VPS, expected to be on January 5, 2022.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35



