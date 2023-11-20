PGT Innovations' (NYSE:PGTI) 11% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) share price is up 66% in the last five years, slightly above the market return. It's fair to say the stock has continued its long term trend in the last year, over which it has risen 58%.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, PGT Innovations achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 9.5% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 11% per year. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on PGT Innovations' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that PGT Innovations has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 58% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 11% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with PGT Innovations , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

