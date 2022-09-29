U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

PGT Trucking Redesigns Website to Showcase Innovative Shipping Solutions

·2 min read

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, announced the launch of their newly redesigned website, www.pgttrucking.com, aimed at enhancing the user experience, highlighting PGT's service offerings and aiding in the company's recruiting efforts.

PGT Trucking's redesigned website is easily accessible for on-the-go users.
PGT Trucking's redesigned website is easily accessible for on-the-go users.

"Over the last year, we have made a conscious effort to better align our brand strategy with our evolving mission and direction as a company," said Paul Martin, PGT Trucking Chief Innovation Officer. "The new website encompasses our Future of FlatbedSM initiatives and gives the user a more engaging and interactive experience."

PGT Trucking, recently named to the Pittsburgh Technology Council's Tech 50 and FreightWaves' FreightTech 100 lists, has focused on implementing revolutionary technologies across their operating system, leading advancements within the transportation industry. PGT has applied this same approach to their website re-launch, increasing visibility of their progressive transportation solutions and streamlining access to the latest company news and insights.

With a responsive mobile and tablet friendly platform, the improved website is easily accessible for users on-the-go and presents a clean, modern look, with refreshed content, photos and videos. Prospective drivers can learn about PGT's career opportunities and apply with just one click, and potential customers can quickly identify the best transportation solution for their needs. The easy-to-use navigation and contemporary feel appeals to all audiences and provides enhanced access to PGT's services.

In the next phase of updates, the website will include multiple language translation options and contain additional material for PGT's Media Center.

PGT Trucking is proud to partner with TWIO Brand, a Utah-based digital and brand marketing agency, for their website redesign, marketing strategy and design support.

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc. is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution, exceeding customer expectations with a strong focus on the Future of FlatbedSM. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." Visit www.pgttrucking.com.

Contact: Katie Irvine, PGT Trucking
Phone: 724.987.1812 Email: kirvine@pgttrucking.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pgt-trucking-redesigns-website-to-showcase-innovative-shipping-solutions-301636998.html

SOURCE PGT Trucking, Inc.

