PH Consulting & Media Introduces Top-Tier Video Advertising Services for Small to Midsize Businesses

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / PH Consulting & Media , established in 2012, is a New York based, full-service creative advertising agency. In the latest record, the company elevates brands by creating engaging video advertisements developed for TV, outdoor billboards, streaming platforms and social media.

PH Consulting & Media , Monday, December 19, 2022, Press release picture

As demand for video content continues to surge, consumers who watch video ads are more likely to purchase that product or service. Video is a critical component of every successful marketing campaign. Therefore, the agency's primary focus is servicing small businesses, startups and entrepreneurs because they believe that's where the vision for problem-solving, job creation and community building begins.

For the past ten years, PH Consulting & Media's mission has remained the same, to help brands tell stories, define values and engage with their customers through the power of video.

PH Consulting & Media , Monday, December 19, 2022, Press release picture

In 2022, the company expanded its operations and creative team to become a one-stop shop for video production and creative advertising services for small businesses throughout New York. PH Consulting & Media's inclusive services include creative consulting, video production, media planning, digital marketing, talent casting and pro audio recording services.

PH Consulting & Media helps small to mid-size businesses create a big advertising footprint powered by a team of long-tenured creators who are experts at their craft. Who they are is key, but how they approach their client's work is more important. They approach every campaign in four core steps.

1. Tell Their Client's Story

PH Consulting and Media believes that storytelling has the transformative power to turn a video spot into a meaningful, memorable and relatable experience. They harness the power of storytelling to help businesses engage and connect with their targeted audience.

2. Define the Client's Values

The agency helps shape, hone, and amplify the client's core values and integrate them into every aspect of their campaigns to achieve true customer connections.

Story continues

3. Use the Power of Video

PH Consulting & Media knows that no marketing tool drives customers to act more effectively than video. They believe video creates bonds with consumers and it drives traffic to websites, triggers lead generation and influences purchasing decisions.

4. Engage with the Customers

The PH Consulting & Media team thinks about every customer touchpoint, humanizing every interaction and nurturing every experience to turn customers into brand cheerleaders.

PH Consulting & Media is all about championing their client's growth, providing strategies to reach milestones and celebrating successes because their client's successes are the agency's successes.

Consequently, the company's expertise is in producing compelling videos; however, their passion is making connections. Connecting their team with their clients. Then connect their clients with their target customers, Finally connecting their client's customers with a memorable experience.

PH Consulting & Media , Monday, December 19, 2022, Press release picture

About the Company - PH Consulting & Media

PH Consulting & Media was founded in 2012 by the entrepreneur; Phillip Hammond as a boutique advertising agency. Now a full-service creative advertising agency, PH Consulting & Media provides professional video advertising services. For the past ten years, the company's mission has remained the same to help brands tell stories, define values, and engage with their customers through the power of video. Garden City, Long Island.

Intending users and potential clients must visit the following links for further information:

Website | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Media Details:

Company Name: PH Consulting & Media

Contact Email Address: info@phconsultingmedia.com

Contact Phone Number: (212) 210-6360

Address: 1185 Ave. of the Americas

3rd Floor, New York, NY 10036, USA

SOURCE: PH Consulting & Media





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/732479/PH-Consulting-Media-Introduces-Top-Tier-Video-Advertising-Services-for-Small-to-Midsize-Businesses



