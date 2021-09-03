U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

PH Meters Market: Novel Product Launches by Honeywell International Inc. and Emerson Electric Co. Will Create Sales Opportunities, predicts Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

List Of Main Companies in the PH Meters Market: Honeywell International Inc., Hanna Instruments, Van London Company, Emerson Electric Co., PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH, Jenco International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Testo SE & Co. KGaA., Metrohm AG

Pune, India, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PH meters market size will expand on account of increasing awareness about the impurities present in water worldwide. According to World Health Organization, there are at least 2 billion people that drink water contaminated with faeces globally. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled PH Meters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Meter Type (Benchtop pH meter, Portable pH meter, Continuous pH Meters), By Application (Pharmaceutical & research laboratories, Food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, Chemicals, Oil & gas, Others (Agriculture)) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”, predicts positive growth owing to increasing prevalence of diseases caused due to contamination of water globally for the market during the forecast period.

PH meters are scientific electric devices that are specially used to measure hydrogen-ion levels in water solutions. Water solutions having large number of hydrogen ions are most likely to be acidic in nature. Whereas, that which contain equal number of hydrogen ions and hydroxyl ions are termed as pure water solutions. High levels of acidity or alkalinity present in water can lead to numerous diseases and health issues among the people. A PH meter comes handy in such situations as it is widely used as a medium to ensure the quality and safety of the drinking water according to regulatory standards set by government agencies. With several cases of contamination of drinking water coming to the fore, the increasing use of PH meters is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ph-meters-market-102016

What does the Report Include?

The report includes in-depth details about the global PH meters market trends, growth opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and restraints faced by the market during the forecast period. Additionally, it provides analysis of all the segments present in the market. Furthermore, extensive information is given about the competitive landscape that consists of novel product launches, agreements, contracts, investments, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Moreover, it includes the market size, along with the dynamics and changing consumer behavior that will impact the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

Drivers and Restraints:

Strict Government Regulations Will Boost the Market Growth

According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, around 220 million people were infected with schistosomiasis, an acute and chronic ailment caused due to parasitic worms, on account of consuming contaminated water. Furthermore, to prevent such incidents the government agencies thereby set strict standard regulations to ensure that the population get access to safe potable water. For instance, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), has set standard regulations to keep in check the presence and levels of about 90 different contaminants in drinking water that includes E. coli, Salmonella, Metals such as lead, arsenic, and Cryptosporidium. PH meters detect water impurities to maintain the purity and safety of water. Various government initiatives to create awareness for drinking safe water is expected to drive PH meters market growth during the forecast period.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/ph-meters-market-102016

Regional Analysis:

North America to Remain at Forefront; Growing Pharma, Manufacturing, and F&B Sectors to Boost Demand

Geographically, the report is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, which is further divided in to nations. Among the regions, North America is expected to be at the forefront during the projected horizon. This attributable to factors such as growing pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and food & beverages sectors. In addition to this, strict government regulations for ensuring access to high-quality of drinking water for the general population in countries such as US & Canada will contribute to the growth of the market in North America. On the other hand, the market in Europe, will witness substantial growth on account of rising industrial infrastructures, and increase in research and development activities between 2019 and 2026.

Competitive Landscape:

Mettler Toledo Launches a Portable PH Meter

In 2017, Mettler Toledo, one of the leading global precision instruments manufacturer, launched Pro2Go, a smart handheld PH meter. The portable PH meter provides accurate and fast measurement, single-handed operational capabilities, and great durability. The market which comprises of several companies are adopting various strategies such as novel product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and others to gain a competitive edge and remain at the forefront to gain maximum of the PH meters market revenue during the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/ph-meters-market-102016

List of Players Operating in the Market:

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Hanna Instruments

  • Van London Company

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH

  • Jenco International, Inc.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Testo SE & Co. KGaA

  • Metrohm AG

Pre Book - PH Meters Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102016

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Welding Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Welding Equipment and Consumables), By Welding Type (Arc, Resistance, Oxy-Acetylene Gas, Solid State and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Heavy Engineering, Railway & Shipbuilding, Oil & Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Thermo Ventilators Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Wall Mounted, Window-mounted, Ceiling Mounted, and Portable), By End-Use (Commercial, and Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Processing Equipment, Packaging Equipment, and Service Equipment), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Concrete Pump Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Truck Mounted, Stationary, and Specialized), By Industry (Commercial, Industrial, and Domestic), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Ventilation System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Axial & Centrifugal Fans, Recovery Ventilation Systems, and Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


