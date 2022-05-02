Phacoemulsification Devices Market Share to Grow by USD 559.66 million | 38% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The share of the phacoemulsification devices market is expected to grow by USD 559.66 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Phacoemulsification Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The phacoemulsification devices market covers the following areas:

Phacoemulsification Devices Market Sizing

Phacoemulsification Devices Market Forecast

Phacoemulsification Devices Market Analysis

Key Phacoemulsification Devices Market Report Highlights:

YoY growth (%): 4.15% Performing market contribution: North America at 38% Key consumer countries: US, Canada

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. In most countries in North America, the per capita public expenditure on healthcare is increasing every year. For instance, according to The World Bank Group, the health expenditure per capita of the United States (US) leads to the growing adoption of phacoemulsification devices among people with visual impairment due to cataracts. The improved healthcare infrastructure will drive the phacoemulsification devices market growth in North America during the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request a sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, GlaukosÂ Corp., Haag-Streit AG, HOYA Corp., HumanOptics Holding AG, Lenstec Inc., LIGHTMEDÂ Corp., LUMed GmbH, Medical Technical Products, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Rayner Intraocular LensesÂ Ltd., SIFI SPA, Escalon Medical Corp, STAAR Surgical Co., TOPCON Corp., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Halma Plc, and Johnson and Johnson Inc., among others, are few of the key vendors in the phacoemulsification devices market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alcon Inc. - The company offers phacoemulsification devices that provide eye care products which include eye vitamin soft gels, systole caps eye vitamin chewable, systole caps eye vitamin tablets, under the brand name of Alcon Inc.

Story continues

Download our sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors' strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the phacoemulsification devices market.

Increasing prevalence of cataracts:

The number of cataract surgeries performed across the world is estimated to increase from more than 20 million surgeries in 2017 to over 35 million surgeries by 2025. It is considered a significant cause of low vision in developed and developing countries. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) data, more than half of all Americans either suffer from cataracts or have undergone cataract surgery by 80 years of age. Moreover, the geriatric population is growing at a high rate globally. The global geriatric population aged 65 years and above is estimated to increase from approximately 650 million in 2017 to 810 million by 2025. Geriatric patients that have cataracts are increasingly undergoing cataract surgeries. Therefore, the rising demand for cataract procedures will drive the growth of the global phacoemulsification devices market during the forecast period.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our sample report

Related Reports

Hearing Aid Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Urology Devices Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Phacoemulsification Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 559.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, GlaukosÂ Corp., Haag-Streit AG, HOYA Corp., HumanOptics Holding AG, Lenstec Inc., LIGHTMEDÂ Corp., LUMed GmbH, Medical Technical Products, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Rayner Intraocular LensesÂ Ltd., SIFI SPA, Escalon Medical Corp, STAAR Surgical Co., TOPCON Corp., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Halma Plc, and Johnson and Johnson Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Phacoemulsification consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Phacoemulsification systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alcon Inc.

10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

10.5 Carl Zeiss AG

10.6 Halma Plc

10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

10.8 LIGHTMED Corp.

10.9 LUMed GmbH

10.10 Medical Technical Products

10.11 NIDEK Co. Ltd.

10.12 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phacoemulsification-devices-market-share-to-grow-by-usd-559-66-million--38-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301536579.html

SOURCE Technavio