Phacoemulsification Devices Market Share to Grow by USD 559.66 million | 38% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The share of the phacoemulsification devices market is expected to grow by USD 559.66 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period.
The phacoemulsification devices market covers the following areas:
Phacoemulsification Devices Market Sizing
Phacoemulsification Devices Market Forecast
Phacoemulsification Devices Market Analysis
Key Phacoemulsification Devices Market Report Highlights:
YoY growth (%): 4.15%
Performing market contribution: North America at 38%
Key consumer countries: US, Canada
Regional Market Analysis
North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. In most countries in North America, the per capita public expenditure on healthcare is increasing every year. For instance, according to The World Bank Group, the health expenditure per capita of the United States (US) leads to the growing adoption of phacoemulsification devices among people with visual impairment due to cataracts. The improved healthcare infrastructure will drive the phacoemulsification devices market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, GlaukosÂ Corp., Haag-Streit AG, HOYA Corp., HumanOptics Holding AG, Lenstec Inc., LIGHTMEDÂ Corp., LUMed GmbH, Medical Technical Products, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Rayner Intraocular LensesÂ Ltd., SIFI SPA, Escalon Medical Corp, STAAR Surgical Co., TOPCON Corp., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Halma Plc, and Johnson and Johnson Inc., among others, are few of the key vendors in the phacoemulsification devices market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Alcon Inc. - The company offers phacoemulsification devices that provide eye care products which include eye vitamin soft gels, systole caps eye vitamin chewable, systole caps eye vitamin tablets, under the brand name of Alcon Inc.
Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the phacoemulsification devices market.
Increasing prevalence of cataracts:
The number of cataract surgeries performed across the world is estimated to increase from more than 20 million surgeries in 2017 to over 35 million surgeries by 2025. It is considered a significant cause of low vision in developed and developing countries. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) data, more than half of all Americans either suffer from cataracts or have undergone cataract surgery by 80 years of age. Moreover, the geriatric population is growing at a high rate globally. The global geriatric population aged 65 years and above is estimated to increase from approximately 650 million in 2017 to 810 million by 2025. Geriatric patients that have cataracts are increasingly undergoing cataract surgeries. Therefore, the rising demand for cataract procedures will drive the growth of the global phacoemulsification devices market during the forecast period.
Phacoemulsification Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 559.66 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.15
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Phacoemulsification consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Phacoemulsification systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alcon Inc.
10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
10.5 Carl Zeiss AG
10.6 Halma Plc
10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.
10.8 LIGHTMED Corp.
10.9 LUMed GmbH
10.10 Medical Technical Products
10.11 NIDEK Co. Ltd.
10.12 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
