U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,409.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,216.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,007.00
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.20
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.05
    +3.76 (+3.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.90
    +10.70 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0865
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.40
    +3.24 (+15.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5570
    +0.1720 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,183.54
    -1,323.54 (-3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.44
    -45.73 (-4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.67
    -33.64 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Phanes Therapeutics' anti-CD73 antibody patent granted in the US

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), an emerging leader in innovative discovery research and development in immuno-oncology, announced today that the company has been granted a patent (Patent No. US 11,299,550 B2) on its anti-CD73 antibodies by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent includes the invention of PT199, for which the company just received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to commence Phase I studies.

PT199 is an anti-CD73 mAb with a differentiated mechanism of action and is designed to counter the adenosine-mediated immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. PT199 fully inhibits both soluble and membrane-bound CD73, unlike some other CD73 inhibitors which exhibit incomplete inhibition. Moreover, at higher concentrations, no loss of inhibition or "hook effect" is observed with PT199. Hence, PT199 addresses the limitations of current CD73 inhibitors and is expected to increase antitumor immune activation, and potentially offer a new treatment option for cancer patients.

The multi-center Phase I clinical trial of PT199 is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of PT199 alone and in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have progressed after all available standard therapy or for which standard therapy has proven to be ineffective, intolerable, or is considered inappropriate.

"This couldn't have come at a better time," said Dr. Ming Wang, PhD, MBA, Founder and CEO of Phanes Therapeutics. "This will be a transformational year for Phanes as we expand from a research to a clinical stage organization. We expect to file two additional INDs in 2022, both first-in-class bispecific antibody programs, and anticipate receiving more issued patents."

About Phanes Therapeutics

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery in immuno-oncology. Based in San Diego, California, the company's management team members previously held senior managerial and R&D positions in leading global pharmaceutical and biotech companies with extensive experience in R&D and commercialization. The company's bispecific antibody platform is PACbody™, a proprietary approach for constructing native IgG-like bispecific antibodies without using protein engineering so that the antibody molecules maintain native structures with superb CMC characteristics, SPECpair™, which allows for mAb-like manufacturability of bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures, and ATACCbody™, a proprietary technology for targeting solid tumors using immuno-oncology molecules with minimal risk of cytokine release syndrome,. For more information, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phanes-therapeutics-anti-cd73-antibody-patent-granted-in-the-us-301523199.html

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Why Veru Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) soared 182% on Monday after the biopharmaceutical company announced promising clinical study results for sabizabulin, its oral drug candidate for COVID-19. An interim analysis of a phase 3 clinical trial showed that sabizabulin reduced the risk of death in hospitalized patients by 55%.

  • Is Moderna a Buy After Its Latest Round of Horrible News?

    A few weeks ago Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported some concerning safety data for its experimental flu vaccine. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) and the African Union declined options to buy more doses of Moderna's Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine. At the end of the week, Moderna revealed that it was recalling thousands of doses of the Spikevax vaccine in Europe.

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • Covid Proved Their Tech, But Moderna, BioNTech Face A New Battle

    Demand for Covid boosters is waning, according to a recent IBD/TIPP Poll, which sheds some light on continued pressure for vaccine stocks.

  • Highly Rated GlaxoSmithKline Eyes Breakout After Racking Up Series Of Wins

    GlaxoSmithKline has racked up a series of recent HIV treatment wins and, on Monday, GSK stock flirted with a breakout.

  • Walmart Wants to Take Over Healthcare (And It Just Got a Step Closer)

    "We continue our work to build a larger health and wellness business and help customers and associates have a better experience when it comes to their healthcare," CEO Doug McMillon told investors after an earnings call in 2021. Since their launch in 2019, Walmart Health has expanded to have 20 locations across Arkansas, Georgia and Illinois.

  • Affimed Touts Encouraging Patient Responses For Its NK Cell Therapy In Lymphoma Settings

    Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) provided a data update from its ongoing study of lead innate cell engager (ICE) AFM13 precomplexed with cord blood-derived natural killer (cbNK) cells. AFM13 is currently being investigated at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in a phase 1/2 study in patients with CD30-positive relapsed or refractory Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Thirteen response-evaluable patients were treated at the RP2D. One patient with a previously recorded complete response

  • Cost of living: Brits more worried about personal finances than catching COVID

    Almost four in 10 people are worried about money and paying bills, up from 32% in January — the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

  • Data From mRNA Cancer Treatment Look Positive, but Very Early

    BioNTech on Monday touted what it called positive early data from a trial of a combination cancer therapy that involves a messenger RNA cancer vaccine in an early test of mRNA applicability in cancer. Shares of BioNTech (ticker: BNTX) were down 1.7% in premarket trading. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the focus of biotechnology companies working on mRNA technology—including BioNTech, Moderna (MRNA), and CureVac (CVAC)—was on applications in cancer.

  • Bicycle Therapeutics shares fall 23% after the company shares interim Phase 1 data

    Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 23.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the company shared interim data from a Phase 1 clinical trial for its urothelial-cancer treatment. Bicycle said its experimental therapy, BT8009, had a 50% overall response rate, and one of the eight patients enrolled in the study who received the smallest dose of the therapy reported a complete response. The findings were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research's annual meeting. Bicycle's st

  • A man asleep at the wheel of an SUV leads to what Hobart-Lawrence police call the largest drug bust in its history

    Hobart-Lawrence police seized meth, cocaine, fentanyl, LSD, marijuana, heroin, paraphernalia and prescription meds. Police also seized handguns, SUV.

  • How To Do Face Yoga To Look Years Younger, According To Experts

    Proponents say that a daily commitment to these stretches can improve sagging facial muscles — and there’s science to back them up.

  • After Encouraging Data, Blueprint Medicines Plans Combination Cohort In Tagrisso Resistant Lung Cancer

    Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) announced proof-of-concept data from the Phase 1/2 SYMPHONY trial of BLU-945 for advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The data were shared at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. The early readout from the phase 1/2 Symphony trial shows the first safety and clinical activity data. Results from the higher dose group hint at tumor shrinkage too. One patient treated with 400 mg once daily experienced a p

  • Recovering from COVID: Hopkins physical therapist shares techniques to help feel better faster

    COVID recovery may require more than just bed rest for some. Johns Hopkins Medicine Physical Therapist Peiting Lien shares why breathing and light movement may be key to feeling better.

  • Billionaire Platt-Backed Engitix Inks Takeda Partnership

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-based biotech firm Engitix Ltd. and Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. have agreed to extend their existing partnership in a deal could be valued at as much as $300 million.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.

  • Selena Gomez hits back at comments about her body: 'I don't care about my weight'

    Selena Gomez doesn't care about her weight — and wishes other people wouldn't either. On Sunday, the actress and singer, 29, called out the body shamers who feel the need to comment on her looks.

  • Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise

    Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate on Monday after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, with the city's top health official saying she wanted to forestall a potential new wave driven by an omicron subvariant. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors, said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the health commissioner. Health officials believe the recent spike is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of omicron, which has spread rapidly throughout Europe and Asia, and has become dominant in the U.S. in recent weeks.

  • People Are Calling Out "Positive" Stereotypes That Are Actually Harmful, And It's An Important Conversation

    "That those who struggle with mental illness are inherently 'deep' and 'creative' because of their pain. I'm tired of how romanticized these issues are."View Entire Post ›

  • What do we know about “stealth omicron" so far?

    What do we know about “stealth omicron" so far? It's an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant, but it doesn’t seem to cause more severe disease. It was given the “stealth” nickname because it looks like the earlier delta variant on certain PCR tests, says Kristen Coleman at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

  • Canada's Ontario in sixth COVID wave, hospitalizations likely to rise -official

    However, Moore said a rise in infections was not unexpected as authorities lifted health restrictions after impact from the original Omicron variant started to wane, adding that Ontario now had tools, such as antiviral pills for COVID, to manage the impact on its health case system. "Antiviral treatments, including the oral antiviral Paxlovid can help to reduce hospitalizations, protect hospital capacity, and protect patients at high risk of severe health outcomes," Moore said.