U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,479.06
    +1.62 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,950.07
    -161.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,000.93
    +122.12 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.44
    -1.59 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.03
    +2.76 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1442
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9230
    +0.0960 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2400
    +0.2790 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,485.58
    +2,592.18 (+7.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.47
    +50.51 (+5.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.80
    +1.96 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Phanes Therapeutics' antibody patent granted

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), an emerging leader in innovative discovery research and development in immuno-oncology announced today that the company has been granted a patent (Patent No. US11,214,615) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Phanes has been focusing on innovative drug discovery and early development in immuno-oncology and has built a strong pipeline of intellectual properties. By the end of 2021, Phanes had filed a total of 17 patent applications, including 14 antibody patent applications and 3 technology platform patent applications.

"It usually takes a couple of years for a patent application to be approved. We believe this is the first of many patent applications that will be granted in major countries in the near future," said Dr. Hui Zou, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Phanes Therapeutics. "We have built a strong pipeline in immuno-oncology by leveraging our innovation and expect to file 3 INDs in 2022, including one best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program and two first-in-class bispecific antibody programs."

About Phanes Therapeutics

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery in immuno-oncology. Based in San Diego, California, the company's management team members previously held senior managerial and R&D positions in leading global pharmaceutical and biotech companies with extensive experience in R&D and commercialization. The company's bispecific antibody platform is PACbody™, a proprietary approach for constructing native IgG-like bispecific antibodies without using protein engineering so that the antibody molecules maintain native structures with superb CMC characteristics, ATACCbody™, a proprietary technology for targeting solid tumors using immuno-oncology molecules with minimal risk of cytokine release syndrome, and SPECpair™, which allows mAb-like manufacturability of bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures. For more information, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phanes-therapeutics-antibody-patent-granted-301474103.html

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon CEO is the ‘outside insider’ that can push the company to new heights, professor says

    IMD Business School LEGO Professor of Management & Innovation Howard Yu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Amazon, Big Tech leadership, and the outlook for tech innovation.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • There are three types of workers. Which one are you?

    Before you accept a new job, think like a management scholar and figure out which type of worker you are.

  • Ford Sinks as Shortages and Commodity Costs Weigh on Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. shares tumbled the most in almost two years after the automaker missed estimates for quarterly earnings and cautioned it may get off to a slow start to the year due to supply chain issues.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces H

  • Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

    Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Texas Storm Forecast Is Painful Déjà Vu

    Texas’ grid operator, the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas, didn’t live up to its name last year. This time around, blackouts of that severity seem less likely, but that may not say much about how resilient the system is.

  • Shock and Dismay at CNN as Chief Jeff Zucker Resigns

    The disclosure of Zucker's long-rumored consensual relationship with a direct-report is the latest black eye for the news network.

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who had asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • Google and Ford launch digital skills training program for ‘inclusive growth’ in tech

    Google SVP and CFO Ruth Porat joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Google's partnership with Ford to found&nbsp;Michigan Central, a program focused on digital skills, as well as rising rates and what Google's 20-for-1 stock split means for investors.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • Wells Fargo Gamed System in Investor Arbitration, Judge Says

    A Georgia judge said the bank and its lawyer secretly manipulated a list of potential arbitrators.

  • Apple, Broadcom win new damages trial in $1.1 billion CalTech patent case

    Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc on Friday persuaded a U.S. appeals court to throw out a jury verdict requiring them to pay $1.1 billion for infringing California Institute of Technology patents related to Wi-Fi technology for iPhones and other Apple devices. A Los Angeles federal jury found in 2020 that millions of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and other devices using Broadcom chips infringed Caltech's data-transmission patents. The jury awarded Caltech $837.8 million from Apple and $270.2 million from Broadcom.

  • Ford Posts $17.9 Billion in Full-Year Net Income, Gives Upbeat Outlook

    The U.S. auto maker’s results benefited from several special items, including an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in startup Rivian Automotive.

  • U.S. Soybeans Are in High Demand as Brazil’s Crop Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Soybean buyers stung by a smaller and slower harvest than expected in Brazil are turning to the U.S. for supply, driving up prices and threatening to worsen food inflation.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebo

  • 2 Stocks to Grab Now That the S&P 500 Is In Correction Territory

    While this isn't as scary-sounding as a bear market -- denoted by a 20% fall -- it should give investors pause. Two stocks I believe are great buys are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each has seen its stock price fall recently, but the businesses are still thriving.

  • U.S. heating oil, diesel stocks dwindle as demand rises

    U.S. supplies of fuels such as diesel and heating oil have dwindled and refiners are having trouble replenishing that supply, which could keep prices elevated for months. Demand for diesel, heating oil and other products has been running ahead of pre-pandemic levels for months. As of Thursday, heating oil futures were priced at $2.83, the highest price in seven years.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...