Phantom Solana Wallet Adds Ethereum and Polygon Support

Self-custodial wallet Phantom announced today that simultaneous support for Ethereum and Polygon networks is live on its mobile app and browser wallets, widening users' access to dApps across the Web3 landscape, including Magic Eden, Uniswap, Aave, blur, and OpenSea.

The popular Solana wallet first announced support for rival blockchains Ethereum and Polygon in November, with the aim of providing the ability to interact with the three largest blockchains for digital collectibles in one place.

The company says the new features will simplify managing multiple accounts and assets across blockchains, removing the requirement to switch between wallets and adding the ability to import existing MetaMask, Solana, and EVM wallets.

Initially launched in March 2021, Phantom launched its iOS wallet in January 2022 after raising $109 million in funding. This was followed by the launch of an Android version of the Phantom wallet in April of last year.

The Phantom wallet has onboarded over 100,000 users since its Ethereum and Polygon support beta last fall, the company says.

Aside from broadening its user base with these additions, Phantom has also stepped up its security measures in light of a rise in phishing and scam attacks on NFT holders, including Kevin Rose and Seth Green. In January, Phantom said it had scanned over 85 million transactions and blocked over 18,000 wallet-draining transactions.

Future plans, Phantom said, are the introduction of instant NFT sales and the development of a bridge to enable the transfer of assets between the Solana and Ethereum networks.

“We believe that the future of digital asset management lies in cross-chain interoperability,” Brandon Millman, co-founder, and CEO of Phantom, said in a statement. “We’re committed to providing our users with the tools and resources they need to easily navigate and transact across various blockchain networks.”