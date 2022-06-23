'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli has launched a newsletter to talk investing, science, and tech a month after his release from prison

In this Feb. 4, 2016 file photo, Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli smiles on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli launched a tech and investing newsletter Thursday.

The first entry of "Martin's Newsletter" was subtitled "This post was written in prison."

Shkreli is currently residing in a halfway house after his early release from federal prison.

Martin Shkreli has a Substack.

The former pharmaceutical exec and "Pharma Bro" launched his tech and investing newsletter on Thursday, just over a month after he was released from prison having served less than five years of his seven-year sentence.

Shkreli is now living in a halfway house pending his planned release in September.

The first entry of Martin's Newsletter, subtitled "This post was written in prison," is a rambling collection of book reviews, predictions, and musings, including whether he would be un-banned from Twitter.

By 2025, for example, he projects "TSLA nears $10T market cap, Musk becomes the first trillionaire."

The newsletter arrived amid a pitched proxy battle between Shkreli and a group of activist investors seeking to take control of his pharmaceutical firm Turing.

A lawyer for Shkreli declined to comment when contacted by Insider.

Shkreli was found guilty of securities fraud in 2017 and faced a separate antitrust lawsuit for raising the price of the rare, life-saving anti-parasitic drug Daraprim by 5,000%.

Earlier this year, a federal judge barred him from the pharmaceutical industry for life and ordered him to pay a $64.6 million fine.

As for the newsletter, Shkreli said that it wouldn't be free and, in a nod to his infamous raising of Daraprim, said: "Expect a 5000% price increase soon. Just don't mix up relative and absolute changes. That's been a matter of confusion in the past."

Brent Hodge, who directed the "Pharma Bro" documentary, told the New York Post that Shkreli "likes to play up his position as a supervillain."

