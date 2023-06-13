Pharma chiefs warn red tape and NHS levy risk Britain missing out on billions

A nurse holds vials of AstraZeneca vaccine - AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Britain risks missing out on billions of pounds of pharmaceutical investment because bosses are struggling with red tape and a sky-high NHS levy, an industry group has warned.

Drug company chiefs said the UK had “tremendous potential” to become a world leader in making medicines and vaccines, but was losing ground to other countries which are actively courting new investment.

The Medicines Manufacturing Industry Partnership (MMIP) said the UK’s position as a manufacturing leader was on the wane, with a policy shake-up required to unlock £15bn worth of investment in new vaccine and drug factories in Britain over the next ten years.

It comes months after AstraZeneca said tax policies in Britain had forced it to choose Ireland over the UK for its new £320m factory.

Chief executive Pascal Soriot said it had become “very unattractive for companies to invest” and operate in the UK.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer of AstraZeneca Plc - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

MMIP said there were “significant concerns” across the industry around the commercial environment in the UK, specifically around the NHS levy which it said was charged at an “unsustainable” level.

The Government is currently in negotiations with the industry over a planned further rise in the NHS sales levy, which is designed to protect the health service from rising prices.

The levy – which is based around how much the NHS’s branded medicine bill rises – is expected to hit £3.3bn this year, compared to £563m in 2021.

This is because healthcare costs have risen in the past two years, although pharma chiefs say this has been driven by Covid-19.

MMIP said the UK needed to establish a “positive global reputation for a pro-innovation commercial environment” by changing the NHS levy and adopting a “more streamlined” process to get medicines to patients.

The group said Britain could make it easier for drug makers by agreeing new deals with countries to mutually recognise regulatory approval, allowing companies to avoid going through multiple processes.

Brian Henry, chairman of MMIP, said: “The UK’s life sciences sector has tremendous potential to drive significant growth. But it is not enough to discover the medicines and vaccines of the future here, if companies then make them at scale elsewhere.”

He said that policy changes would spur “companies to choose the UK when deciding where to place their next manufacturing facility”.

“A sustained effort is needed to capitalise on the UK’s traditional strength in early-stage science and translate it into medicines manufacturing success – with all the jobs, investment and long-term growth that comes with it.”

