U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.61
    +7.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,857.85
    +59.45 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,615.69
    +39.69 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.03
    -8.45 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.02
    +0.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.20
    +13.60 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0569
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9700
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1907
    +0.0067 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3880
    -0.8840 (-0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,655.05
    -541.58 (-2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.65
    -2.60 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,884.33
    -45.59 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Pharma Pricing and Reimbursement and Market Access Risk Scores (MARS) Overview of 2022 and Outlook for 2023

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma Pricing and Reimbursement and Market Access Risk Scores (MARS) by Region - Overview of 2022 and Outlook for 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global outlook for market access and pricing & reimbursement (P&R) in the pharmaceutical industry, including key trends that are driving opportunities and risk.

The report includes our annual outlook for 2023 on the P&R and HTA policy reform environment and how that is driving the publisher's unique market access risk scores (MARS) which provide a quantitative framework for pricing/market access professionals to assess risk and opportunities around the world

The latest/global outlook for pricing and market access reforms in the pharmaceutical industry, including HTA reforms, IRP, clawbacks and much more. The report is powered by unique price intelligence and data to understand price cuts/increases and reimbursement restrictions around the world.

Key Highlights

The global market access risk score (MARS) has significantly increased in the first quarter of 2023 while remaining at an elevated risk level of 2.371, a 14.6% increase compared to last quarter.

For this quarterly update, the team has updated the events risk ratings for the past 3 months captured in our qualitative measures, along with macroeconomic, political, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology and infrastructure, and environment risks. These factors are reflected in the quantitative measures.

This month, the publisher has also included a look back at the key pricing and market access trends of 2022 and how they will define the outlook of the pharma industry in 2023.

Scope

  • Global coverage of key P&R and health policy reforms, pricing trends and more

Key Topics Covered:

  • Healthcare spending and pharma sales forecast

  • Patent expiries

  • New technologies

  • M&A

  • Pharma outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qteu00

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and the $750 Million Recruiting Move That Went Off the Rails

    Four years after two advisors’ recruiting move went haywire, a Finra arbitration panel ordered Morgan Stanley to pay damages to the advisors and rival Charles Schwab.

  • China EV Price War: Tesla Triggers Brutal Battle As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Factbox-Biden budget to target U.S. fossil fuel subsidies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a budget that would scrap oil and gas industry subsidies, according to a document seen by Reuters, reviving a perennial debate about whether fossil fuel companies should be receiving lucrative tax breaks. While the proposal has little chance of making it through a divided Congress, it represents a political signal from the White House, which has repeatedly criticized Big Oil for raking in record profits at a time of high consumer energy costs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Calculating the cost of U.S. subsidies for the fossil fuel industry is complex because the incentives stretch across the U.S. tax code, but estimates range from $10 to $50 billion per year.

  • GM offers salaried employee buyouts, will take up to $1.5 billion charge

    (Reuters) -General Motors Co on Thursday said it was offering buyouts for most of its salaried employees and global executives and expects to take a pre-tax charge of up to $1.5 billion to cover the costs. Under the terms of the staff reduction plan, all U.S. salaried employees with at least five years of service and all global executives with at least two years of service will be offered lump sum payments and other compensation to exit the company, GM said. GM, whose share fell about 1%, had 58,000 salaried employees at the end of 2022.

  • Piedmont Lithium shares rebound after tumbling on short-seller report

    In 2021, Piedmont invested $100 million in Atlantic Lithium to secure spodumene - high-purity lithium ore - from Atlantic's mine in Ghana. Piedmont has a spodumene supply agreement with electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. Shares of Piedmont were last up 3.2% after falling as much as 6.6% on the report.

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • Meta, Alphabet appear safe from regulatory action in 2023 as TikTok ban gains steam: Analyst

    Though politicians' calls to ban TikTok appear to be gaining steam, Meta (META) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) appear to be safe from regulatory pressure this year, Needham analyst Laura Martin wrote this week.

  • How Can I Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably?

    To figure out if $1.5 million is enough for retirement, you'll need to factor in Social Security, pension and other income, as well as fixed and variable costs. For instance, your lifestyle and how long you will live in retirement … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Costco to open its third store in China — can it challenge Walmart's Sam's Club?

    Costco (COST) plans to open its third warehouse location in China this Friday, March 10. Can it go head-to-head with Sam's, the most dominant U.S.-based warehouse club in China?

  • 5 Large Drug Stocks to Watch as Sector Picks Up in 2023

    Drug/biotech companies are likely to see significant advances in innovation in 2023. In the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, J&J (JNJ), Novo Nordisk (NVO), AstraZeneca (AZN), Novartis (NVS), and Sanofi (SNY) are worth retaining in your portfolio.

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • Adobe Opens New Office Tower and Pledges No Companywide Layoffs in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc., breaking ranks with an industry cutting costs and laying off workers, has opened a new office tower in its home city, adding new capacity for staff and pledging no companywide job cuts in 2023.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubMore Eye-Drop Products Recalled in US for Possible ContaminationMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holida

  • Musk: ‘Berkshire Hathaway high on Coke.' Warren Buffett earned $704M in dividends from Coca-Cola in 2022 — here are 3 more income stocks in the portfolio

    Even the world’s richest man is impressed.

  • My Company Forced Me to Retire. What Should I Do?

    Retirement isn't always planned. For most people, reaching retirement age means finishing a lifetime of hard work. They have saved up enough to rest and enjoy their days without a daily grind. That isn't always the case though. Occasionally someone … Continue reading → The post How to Handle a Forced Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • This investment banking CEO is going against the grain on return-to-office mandates—and he thinks productivity should be low on in-person days

    Workers won’t be afraid to jump ship if strict return-to-office mandates are enforced, according to a top executive at Europe’s second-biggest bank.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Gold prices inch higher as investors await jobs report

    Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the yellow metal looked to pare some of its losses from earlier in the week.

  • Warren Buffett Adds More Occidental Petroleum

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large Occidental Petroleum stake over the past trading sessions, a regulatory filing revealed Tuesday evening.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter Layoffs Are 'Setting an Example' For Tech

    Investor and technology executive Keith Rabois has some harsh words for the hiring practices of technology firms. Rabois, chief executive of Open Store and general partner of venture capital firm Founders Fund, says there are thousand of employees at Meta and Alphabet that were brought on to boost hiring for the sake of company vanity.